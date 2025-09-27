Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Netflix & Ministry Of Tourism Join Forces To Spotlight Incredible India Through Storytelling

Netflix & Ministry Of Tourism Join Forces To Spotlight Incredible India Through Storytelling

The Ministry of Tourism collaborates with Netflix to promote India's cultural and geographical diversity through original content, including shows like Chamkila, Jaane Jaan, & The Elephant Whisperers

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ministry of Tourism (MoT) and streaming giant Netflix have joined hands to showcase and promote the depth and breadth of Incredible India.

Speaking on the partnership, Ms V. Vidyavathi, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, said in a statement: “This collaboration with Netflix reflects our shared commitment to showcasing India’s cultural richness and diversity. ”

From the lush Nilgiri forests in the Academy Award-winning The Elephant Whisperers, to the enigmatic shores of the Andaman Islands in Kaala Paani featuring Mona Singh and Ashutosh Gowariker; from the colorful fields of Punjab in Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila, to the lively streets of Rajasthan in Mismatched, and the misty hills of Kalimpong in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan – these stories bring the diverse beauty of India to audiences around the world.

As part of the collaboration, MoT and Netflix will work together to identify how travel destinations can be meaningfully integrated into the streaming giant’s x India’s original storylines, ensuring creative alignment and tourism promotion.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India shared, “Through this partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, we’re not just reaffirming our commitment, we’re celebrating the very soul of India, its diversity, its people, and its voices. Together, we hope to create more opportunities for local talent and communities to thrive, and to share the magic of India with the world”.

Netflix has filmed in over 100 cities across 23 states, representing the most extensive filming footprint of any international streaming platform.

This is Netflix’s first partnership with a tourism governing body in South Asia, following its collaboration with tourism boards and government agencies in several countries, including France, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Spain, Brazil and Greece.

Talking about Netflix’s Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit Dosanjh has landed a nomination in the International Emmy Awards.

The actor has been nominated in the Best Actor in a Lead Role for his work in the biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The Hindi-biographical drama film was directed and co-written by Imtiaz Ali, and starred Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role of Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as his wife Amarjot.

Chamkila is considered the “Elvis of Punjab”, whose provocative music captured rural Punjab in the 1980s. The narrative blends performance sequences with the social realities that fueled Chamkila’s songs, tackling themes of caste, desire, and conservatism.

The film follows Chamkila’s rise from a Dalit labourer and aspiring musician in Punjab to becoming a folk icon known for his bold lyrics, and ends with his unsolved 1988 assassination when he was gunned down while he was performing on stage with his wife.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ministry Of Tourism Netflix Partnership Netflix India Incredible India
Read more
