Kantara Chapter 1 Day 9 Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada Hit Crosses ₹350 Crore In India

Kantara Chapter 1, the Kannada period drama directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, continues to dominate the Indian box office. Released on October 2, the film has now surpassed the ₹350 crore mark within just nine days.

Strong Box Office Performance

Trade tracker Sacnilk reports that Kantara Chapter 1 collected approximately ₹20.38 crore net on its second Friday, bringing the total domestic net to ₹357.78 crore. The film earned ₹316.25 crore in its first week, with weekday collections ranging between ₹21 crore and ₹34 crore. The opening day fetched ₹61.85 crore, followed by ₹45.4 crore on Friday. Weekend numbers surged to ₹55 crore on Saturday and ₹63 crore on Sunday. Its continued momentum in the second week has audiences eagerly watching the upcoming weekend collections.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: The narrative picks up where the previous chapter ended. At its core, the story revolves around the conflict between the people of Kantara and the Bangda Kingdom. The king of Bangda desires to claim Kantara for reasons that unfold on screen. How the villagers reach Bangda, what transpires between the two sides, and the larger mystery behind this struggle—these are revelations meant to be experienced in theatres. Whether you grasp the entire story or are left with lingering questions, the cinematic ride itself is the draw.

About the Film

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the tribal traditions and Bhuta Kola rituals of Tulu Nadu. The story follows Berme (Rishab Shetty), a tribal man fighting for autonomy for his people while navigating a romance with Princess Kanakavathi (Rukmini Vasanth) and opposing Prince Kulashekara (Gulshan Devaiah). The film also features Jayaram, adding depth to this period drama’s narrative.