Rishab Shetty Responds To Ram Gopal Varma’s Praise For Kantara Chapter 1: ‘Main Ek Bachcha Hu’

After the release of Kantara Chapter 1, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) took to social media to heap praise on Rishab Shetty, calling his work “a movement of disruption” and even remarking that “all filmmakers in India should feel ashamed” after witnessing the film’s brilliance.

Now, Rishab Shetty has reacted to RGV’s glowing words in an interview with Zoom, expressing deep respect and humility toward the veteran filmmaker.

“I’m Still a Kid in the Industry”: Rishab Shetty on RGV’s Compliment

When asked about Ram Gopal Varma’s praise, Rishab said, “Main ek bachcha hu film industry main, wo itne bade legend hai aur itne bade bade films kiyein aur hum bachpan se unka kaam dekhte aayein hai. Unka (film praise karna) ek bohot badi baat hai – toh main accept bhi nahi karta hu (I’m still a kid in the film industry, while he’s a legend who has made iconic films. I’ve grown up watching his work, so for him to praise Kantara is a huge thing – I can hardly accept it).”

The Kannada actor-filmmaker’s humble response highlights his reverence for senior artists in the industry.

“He Called Me in Excitement After Watching the Film”

Sharing more details about his interaction with RGV, Rishab revealed, “Wo film dekh ke excitement main unhone mujhe call kiya tha, lekin sari industry ko legends, seniors ko jo hum dekhte hai – unke inspiration main hum aaye hai. So, wahi follow karta hu main. Mujhe kuch competition record ye sab kuch nahi hai mere dimag main (After watching the film, he called me in excitement. But honestly, all of us in the industry, especially people like me, are here because legends and seniors like him inspired us. I don’t think in terms of competition or records; those things don’t matter).”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as a box office juggernaut, crossing the ₹451 crore mark worldwide within its first week and surpassing ₹300 crore in India alone.

Written and directed by Rishab, the film serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara. It stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, and tells the story of a tribal man named Berme, who rises against oppression and aristocracy.