‘Kala Hiran Will Release As Scheduled,’ Says Amit Jani After Delhi HC Orders Removal Of Teaser

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court ordered teaser removal due to Salman Khan's plea.

Producer Amit Jani insists 'Kala Hiran' will release as scheduled.

Director plans Supreme Court appeal for constitutional expression rights.

Makers will submit 'Kala Hiran' for CBFC certification.

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has said that the film will release as scheduled in September despite the Delhi High Court directing YouTube to take down its teaser. The court also ordered the removal of interviews featuring the producer while hearing Salman Khan’s plea over alleged violation of his personality rights. During the proceedings, the court questioned Jani, asking whether he believed he was “above the law”.

‘Kala Hiran’ Will Release As Scheduled

Reacting to the High Court’s order, Amit Jani took to X (formerly Twitter) and asserted that the film’s release would not be affected.

“When the Delhi High Court stayed Udaipur Files, the jihadis were overjoyed, just as they are today over the decision to remove the Kala Hiran teaser. But Udaipur Files was released worldwide, and Kala Hiran will be too,” read his post when translated from Hindi to English.

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He further added, “A lie makes noise for a while, then sits down defeated after losing. Victory ultimately belongs to the truth. The voice of the Bishnoi community will be heard in theatres across the world.”

Jani also claimed that Salman Khan’s legal challenge would not impact the film’s eventual release.

“Salman Khan’s lie won’t hold up for long in court. This is only temporary relief, not the final decision. Kala Hiran will release on the scheduled date. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

जब उदयपुर फाइल्स पे दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का स्टे हुआ था जिहादी बहुत खुश हुए थे, जैसे आज काला हिरण के टीजर हटाने के निर्णय पे हो रहे है लेकिन उदयपुर फाइल्स भी वर्ल्डवाइड रिलीज़ हुईं थी काला हिरण भी होगी, झूठ कुछ देर तक शोर मचाता है फिर हार कर बैठ जाता है जीत अंत मे सच की ही होती है,… — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) July 27, 2026

‘Will Go To Supreme Court’: Bharat S Shrinate

Director Bharat S Shrinate also reacted to the High Court’s order, saying the makers would approach the Supreme Court for relief.

In a statement shared on Instagram, he said, “As filmmakers, we also have constitutional rights, including the rights to freedom of expression and artistic creativity. Cinema is a recognised form of expression and storytelling, and we believe these constitutional values must be carefully balanced with other legal rights.”

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He added, “We have the highest respect for the Hon’ble Courts and the rule of law. We also recognise that every individual has legal rights, including the right to protect their personality and reputation.”

Shrinate further said, “It is our respectful submission that this balance should be determined through due process of law. Therefore, we have decided to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court to seek appropriate legal remedies. We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary and are confident that justice will be served in accordance with the Constitution and the law.”

According to an NDTV report, the makers also plan to submit Kala Hiran to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certification.