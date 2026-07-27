The Delhi High Court has directed social media platforms X and YouTube to remove links connected to the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy while hearing actor Salman Khan's plea concerning his personality rights. During the proceedings, the court also took a stern view of the producer's stand, signalling that it would issue a strongly worded order in the matter.

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Court Directs Removal Of Film-Related Links

During the hearing, the High Court instructed X and YouTube to take down social media links associated with Kala Hiran. As reported by Live Law, Justice Jyoti Singh also stated that the court would order the removal of interviews given by the film's producer, Amit Jani.

Rejecting the producer's submissions, the court orally observed that it intended to pass an order carrying strong remarks, adding, "this must stop."

The Delhi High Court directed X and YouTube to remove social media links related to the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy while hearing Salman Khan's plea against the project. The court reprimanded producer Amit Jani, questioning whether he considered himself above the law.… pic.twitter.com/fz5x7uJquS — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2026

Court Questions Producer Amit Jani

The court also questioned producer Amit Jani over the project, asking whether he believed he was above the law. During the proceedings, Jani's counsel argued that the teaser neither referred to Salman Khan nor used artificial intelligence or deepfake technology.

However, Salman Khan's counsel maintained that the film portrayed the actor unfairly despite him having secured acquittal or legal relief in the blackbuck-related cases.

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Judge Raises Concerns Over Reputation

Justice Jyoti Singh expressed concern over the impact of such content on an individual's reputation while making oral observations during the hearing.

“Reputation once lost is lost…..,” the Court said.

“You are linking him with LB. I don't want to name him,” the judge added.

According to Live Law's report, the court indicated that it would pass an order containing strong observations while directing the removal of the relevant online content and interviews linked to the producer.