Just Hours Before His Death, Satish Shah Sent This Message To Ratna Pathak Shah

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah has written an emotional farewell note for her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star and dear friend Satish Shah, who passed away recently following a cardiac arrest. The actress, who shared decades of friendship and laughter with the late actor, reflected on their final exchange — a witty WhatsApp message.

Ratna Pathak Shah’s emotional farewell

In her heartfelt piece for The Indian Express, Ratna recounted that on October 25, at 12:57 PM, she received a message from Satish that read, “I’m often mistaken for an adult because of my age.” Amused by his signature humour, she replied at 2:14 PM, “That’s just right for you!” Just two hours later, a message from producer JD Majethia left her stunned: “Satishbhai is no more!”

“At first, it felt like someone was pulling a fast one in terrible taste. As it sank in, it became even more unbelievable. Satish gone! A man determined to live life more fully, laugh at it and take every blow on the chin and come out smiling, gone!” she wrote.

The actress also recalled the disbelief that rippled through their circle of friends, as everyone tried to process the sudden loss. Many had received similar cheerful messages from him earlier that day — a poignant reminder of his lighthearted spirit till the very end.

Ratna and Satish created television history as the iconic Maya and Indravadan Sarabhai, a pair whose hilarious banter and chemistry made Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a timeless classic. Beyond the screen, their camaraderie extended into real life, marked by mutual admiration and affection.

Satish Shah’s death

Satish Shah, aged 74, breathed his last on October 25 in Mumbai. Initial reports suggested kidney failure, but his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar later clarified that the veteran actor suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. He reportedly collapsed at home during lunch and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors could not revive him.