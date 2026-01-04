Ikkis Box Office Day 3: Agastya Nanda’s War Film Shows Weekend Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore Mark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Sriram Raghvan's war drama Ikkis is slowly finding its rhythm at the box office. After a cautious start to its theatrical journey, the film showed encouraging signs of growth on Day 3, giving trade analysts and exhibitors renewed optimism for the days ahead.

Released on January 1, the film marks Agastya Nanda’s first theatrical outing, following his OTT debut in The Archies. Backed by strong critical feedback and steady word-of-mouth, Ikkis has managed to remain visible at the ticket counters despite facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar.

Day 3 Brings A Much-Needed Boost

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately ₹4.65 crore on its third day. This represented a clear improvement over Day 2, when collections had dropped sharply to around ₹3.5 crore. With the latest numbers added in, Ikkis no

Occupancy Trends Show Gradual Strength

Across India, Ikkis is currently running in over 3,200 shows, with the NCR belt leading the count. On Day 3, overall Hindi occupancy averaged 20.69%. Morning shows remained muted at 7.95%, but attendance improved steadily through the day. Afternoon shows recorded 20.24%, while evening and night screenings climbed past 26%, peaking at 28.21%, a positive indicator of audience engagement.

On the global front, the film is inching closer to a significant milestone. Combining domestic earnings of around ₹18 crore gross with nearly ₹1.75 crore from overseas markets, Ikkis has amassed approximately ₹19.75 crore worldwide in just three days.

Despite the encouraging weekend movement, financial challenges remain. Reports suggest the film carries a production budget of roughly ₹60 crore. At its current pace, only about 25% of the cost has been recovered so far. Trade observers estimate that the film would need to cross the ₹120 crore mark to be considered a commercial success, a target that appears difficult unless weekday momentum strengthens significantly.

A Story Rooted In Courage

Ikkis recounts the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who laid down his life at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his extraordinary bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, becoming the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Deepak Dobriyal, Rahul Dev, Zakir Hussain, Suhasini Mulay, Vivan Shah, and Sikandar Kher.

Whether Ikkis can convert its early weekend promise into sustained box office momentum over the coming weekdays now becomes the key question, one that will ultimately determine the film’s long-term fate at the ticket counters.