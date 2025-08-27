Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodTaylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Engagement Interrupts US Open Commentary, Goes Viral

Tennis fans were left stunned when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement news interrupted live US Open commentary. The viral moment quickly trended online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 10:09 AM (IST)
The US Open 2025 delivered a rare pop culture crossover when live commentary during Jannik Sinner’s clash with Vit Kopřiva was briefly interrupted by breaking celebrity news. One of the broadcasters suddenly announced, “Taylor Swift is engaged,” catching viewers, and even his co-commentator, completely off guard.

A Viral On-Air Moment

The second commentator, unsure of what he had just heard, asked, “With? A new record, or…?” before an awkward silence followed. The clarification soon came: the announcement referred to Swift’s engagement to American football star Travis Kelce. After regaining composure, both commentators congratulated the couple, but the unplanned exchange was quickly clipped and spread across social media.

 

Tennis fans and Swifties alike had a field day online, with many remarking on how Swift’s cultural influence was strong enough to make its way into a Grand Slam broadcast. Even the official US Open social media handle joined the trend, posting its own congratulatory message.

 

 

 

The Instagram Post That Started It All

The engagement itself was confirmed earlier on Tuesday when Swift and Kelce shared a joint Instagram carousel captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The post featured five photos, including Kelce’s proposal in a rose-filled garden and Swift showing off her dazzling diamond ring.

Cosmopolitan reported that the ring is an Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond set in a gold band—an antique-inspired design that immediately grabbed headlines. Within just 20 minutes, the post surpassed 1.8 million likes, with messages of love pouring in from fans, celebrities, and even the NFL.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

From Friendship Bracelet to Engagement Ring

The love story between Swift and Kelce has been under the public eye since September 2023, when the singer was first spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Kelce had previously revealed how he attempted to gift Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it—an anecdote that fans now see as the beginning of their romance.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Now, two years later, the couple’s engagement has become one of the most talked-about cultural milestones of the year. And if crashing a live US Open broadcast is any sign, Taylor and Travis’s love story is already rewriting the rules of celebrity influence.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 10:09 AM (IST)
