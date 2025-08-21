Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed the storm surrounding her much-talked-about soap collaboration. Before her recent denim ad with American Eagle set social media abuzz, the Euphoria actor was at the center of a very different debate — one sparked by her limited-edition “bathwater soap.”

Sydney Sweeney Reacts to Criticism

In June, the Emmy-nominated actor teamed up with men’s grooming brand Dr. Squatch for a quirky product launch — Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss. The soap, created using water from Sweeney’s own bath, sold out within seconds but also drew heavy backlash online.

Opening up in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sweeney said she remains unapologetic about the unusual collaboration. “I think it’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience,” she explained.

Interestingly, the actor noted that much of the online commentary didn’t come from the brand’s male target audience. “It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting… They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater,” Sweeney said.

Her comments were in reference to the viral candle named after her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi’s bathwater, which was released in 2024 following the buzz around the film Saltburn.

Sydney Sweeney on Dr. Squatch body wash ad

Sweeney, who had earlier fronted a Dr. Squatch body wash commercial in 2024, leaned into fan demand with the unconventional soap launch. “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap. It's weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that's not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible,” she said in the product’s press release.

While some hailed the idea as fun and inventive, others dismissed it as a “gimmick” and raised questions about hygiene. Still, the fact that the soap sold out instantly proved that the campaign was undeniably effective in grabbing attention.