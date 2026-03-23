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HomeEntertainmentArijit Singh, Nikhita Gandhi’s New Song For Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Drops Tomorrow

Arijit Singh, Nikhita Gandhi’s New Song For Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Drops Tomorrow

Akshay Kumar announced the release of the song Tu Hi Disda from the film Bhooth Bangla by sharing a teaser on social media. Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi sang the song.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bhooth Bangla’s new song, Tu Hi Disda, sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, is set to release tomorrow. Ahead of its release, Akshay Kumar has posted a teaser of the song on social media, giving fans a glimpse of this romantic number. 

Arijit Singh’s New Song Out Tomorrow

“Bhooth sach mein hote hain ya nahi, yeh toh nahi pata, par pyaar sach mein hota hain [I don’t know whether ghosts really exist or not, but love certainly does],” wrote the actor while sharing the teaser on social. 

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out Tomorrow; OTT And TV Channel Details Revealed

He added, “Tu Hi Disda song out tomorrow. Bhooth Bangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026.”

ALSO READ| Amid Dhurandhar 2 Reviews, Day 1 Earnings, Propaganda Vs Patriotic Noise; Arijit Singh ‘Phir Se’ Soothes Hearts

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the song 'Tu Hi Disda' releasing?

The song 'Tu Hi Disda', sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, is set to release tomorrow.

What is the release date for 'Bhooth Bangla' in cinemas?

'Bhooth Bangla' will be released in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

Who are the singers of the song 'Tu Hi Disda'?

The song 'Tu Hi Disda' is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.

Has Akshay Kumar shared anything about the song 'Tu Hi Disda'?

Yes, Akshay Kumar has posted a teaser of the romantic song 'Tu Hi Disda' on social media ahead of its release.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arijit Singh Akshay Kumar Breaking News ABP Live Bhooth Bangla
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