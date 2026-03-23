Arijit Singh, Nikhita Gandhi’s New Song For Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Drops Tomorrow

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Bhooth Bangla’s new song, Tu Hi Disda, sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, is set to release tomorrow. Ahead of its release, Akshay Kumar has posted a teaser of the song on social media, giving fans a glimpse of this romantic number.

Arijit Singh’s New Song Out Tomorrow

“Bhooth sach mein hote hain ya nahi, yeh toh nahi pata, par pyaar sach mein hota hain [I don’t know whether ghosts really exist or not, but love certainly does],” wrote the actor while sharing the teaser on social.

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He added, “Tu Hi Disda song out tomorrow. Bhooth Bangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026.”

Bhooth sach mein hote hain ya nahi, yeh toh nahi pata, par pyaar sach mein hota hain 💕👀#TuHiDisda song out tomorrow. #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 👻 pic.twitter.com/yB46nu4XlH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 23, 2026

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