The song 'Tu Hi Disda', sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, is set to release tomorrow.
Arijit Singh, Nikhita Gandhi’s New Song For Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Drops Tomorrow
Akshay Kumar announced the release of the song Tu Hi Disda from the film Bhooth Bangla by sharing a teaser on social media. Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi sang the song.
Bhooth Bangla’s new song, Tu Hi Disda, sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, is set to release tomorrow. Ahead of its release, Akshay Kumar has posted a teaser of the song on social media, giving fans a glimpse of this romantic number.
Arijit Singh’s New Song Out Tomorrow
“Bhooth sach mein hote hain ya nahi, yeh toh nahi pata, par pyaar sach mein hota hain [I don’t know whether ghosts really exist or not, but love certainly does],” wrote the actor while sharing the teaser on social.
ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out Tomorrow; OTT And TV Channel Details Revealed
He added, “Tu Hi Disda song out tomorrow. Bhooth Bangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026.”
Bhooth sach mein hote hain ya nahi, yeh toh nahi pata, par pyaar sach mein hota hain 💕👀#TuHiDisda song out tomorrow. #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 👻 pic.twitter.com/yB46nu4XlH— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 23, 2026
ALSO READ| Amid Dhurandhar 2 Reviews, Day 1 Earnings, Propaganda Vs Patriotic Noise; Arijit Singh ‘Phir Se’ Soothes Hearts
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the song 'Tu Hi Disda' releasing?
What is the release date for 'Bhooth Bangla' in cinemas?
'Bhooth Bangla' will be released in cinemas on April 10, 2026.
Who are the singers of the song 'Tu Hi Disda'?
The song 'Tu Hi Disda' is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.
Has Akshay Kumar shared anything about the song 'Tu Hi Disda'?
Yes, Akshay Kumar has posted a teaser of the romantic song 'Tu Hi Disda' on social media ahead of its release.