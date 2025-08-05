Hansika Motwani Sparks Divorce Rumours After Deleting Wedding Pics With Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani's Instagram activity has caught fans off guard, leading to speculation about possible trouble in her marriage to Sohael Khaturiya. The actress, who tied the knot in December 2022 in a lavish wedding that was later turned into a reality show titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, has now removed most of their wedding photos and videos from her Instagram feed.

Fans Spot Clues As Hansika Goes Silent Online

The actress, who has been otherwise active on social media, hasn’t posted anything new since July 18. Sharp-eyed followers noticed the disappearance of key posts from her wedding, sparking rumours that all may not be well between the couple. Adding to the buzz, reports have surfaced claiming that Hansika has moved out of the home she shared with Sohael and is currently staying with her mother.

Sohael’s Silence Add Fuel To Fire

While Hansika has remained tight-lipped on the matter, Sohael has also been notably absent from the public eye since 2023. His social media presence has gone quiet, and he has reportedly switched his profiles to private. When approached for comment by Hindustan Times, Hansika did not respond, but Sohael denied the rumours with a text message that simply said, “It’s not true.”

An insider also reportedly told the publication, “Hansika has moved in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents.”

A Love Story In The Spotlight

The couple’s romantic journey—from Sohael’s Eiffel Tower proposal in Paris to their grand wedding—was closely followed by fans and documented through their reality series. The show even featured Hansika moving out of her mother’s apartment to begin a new life with her husband.

Now, with most of those memories erased from social media, fans are left wondering what happened. While some older posts with Sohael still remain on Hansika’s profile, the majority have been removed—further fanning breakup rumours.

Adding to the intrigue is the couple’s history. Before their marriage, Hansika and Sohael were friends, and he was previously married to Rinky Bajaj, who was said to be close to Hansika. In their web series, Hansika had addressed the controversy surrounding this, saying, “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I paid for being a celebrity."