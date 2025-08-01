Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has finally opened up about the widely circulated image of him wearing a “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” t-shirt, an outfit he donned on the day of his final divorce hearing with influencer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. While the internet buzzed with speculation, Chahal has now clarified the story behind that bold fashion statement in a candid conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast.

Chahal explains why he wore 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' t-shirt

Addressing the moment for the first time publicly, Chahal explained that the shirt was not intended to spark controversy but was his way of delivering a message.

"Meko nahi karna tha drama, I just wanted to give one message and mai ne vo de diya," he said, suggesting the outfit was a calculated response to a particular incident.

When nudged further, the leg-spinner hinted that something from Dhanashree’s side pushed him to react. “Kyunki saamne se kuch cheej hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir mai ne kaaha ab sambhaal lo ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Mai ne na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha,” he added, making it clear that his move wasn’t intended to offend but rather to assert himself during a difficult phase.

Chala on financial aspect of the separation

Chahal also addressed the financial aspect of the separation, revealing that the settlement talks weren’t easy to navigate. “I had signed a good deal,” he shared, hinting that the terms of the divorce agreement motivated him to move on and close that chapter.

Reflecting on their relationship, Chahal admitted that the couple had decided to keep their personal struggles off social media, choosing instead to present a united front until the divorce was finalised. When asked whether the public image of their marriage was not genuine, Chahal replied with a candid “yes,” confirming that the happy appearances were, in fact, misleading.

He went on to reveal that he hadn’t had any direct communication with Dhanashree since the 2024 World Cup. Their last interaction was through a video call during court proceedings six months ago. On whether he believed the relationship had a chance of survival, Chahal said simply, “I gave my 100 percent,” suggesting he walks away without regrets.

