Grammys 2026: Rosé Breaks Records, Sabrina Takes Flight, And Justin Bieber Stuns In Boxers

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026, was a night of unforgettable moments that had fans buzzing worldwide. At the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, three standout performances stole the show, proving once again why the Grammys are one of music’s most anticipated events. From BLACKPINK’s Rosé making history to Sabrina Carpenter’s theatrical stagecraft and Justin Bieber’s daring choice of attire, the night was packed with moments fans won’t soon forget.

Rosé And Bruno Mars Open The Show

here's Bruno Mars and Rosé's full performance of Apt. at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/fwZoN634uJ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 2, 2026

Making history as the first K-pop soloist nominated in major Grammy categories, Rosé kicked off the main telecast with a high-energy collaboration alongside Bruno Mars. This wasn’t just another performance. Rosé became the first K-pop artist ever to open the Grammy Awards.

The duo delivered their chart-topping hit APT., a performance that had the audience on their feet and dominated social media chatter. Rosé’s dynamic stage presence, paired with Bruno Mars’ signature flair, cemented her as one of the night’s most talked-about performers.

Sabrina Carpenter Takes Flight On The Grammys Stage

Sabrina Carpenter turned heads with a bold, airline-themed performance of her hit Manchild. Dressed in a striking pilot-inspired white ensemble, complete with lace-up corseted blazer, matching bra, grommet-detailed hot pants, and knee-high go-go boots, Carpenter fully embraced the aviation concept.

“Did you miss Sabrina Carpenter’s performance at the 2026 Grammys? Or simply want to rewatch due to being obsessed? Great, you’re in the right place,” the singer joked on social media, highlighting her theatrical approach.

The show was brought to life by a group of male dancers portraying everyday workers, from doctors and firefighters to sanitation staff, adding layers of storytelling and energy. While her performance impressed audiences, the use of a live bird drew criticism from PETA, sparking discussion online.

Justin Bieber Goes Minimalist And Bold

Full Justin Bieber YUKON performance at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VXykgnoutK — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 2, 2026

Closing the trio of unforgettable acts, Justin Bieber chose a daringly minimalist approach. Performing his Yukon track, nominated for Best R&B Performance, Bieber appeared shirtless in purple silk boxers and black socks, guitar slung across his shoulders, letting his vocals and raw emotion take center stage.

“Shirtless, dressed only in his underwear and socks, with a purple guitar hanging around his neck, Justin Bieber instantly had the entire Crypto.com Arena holding its breath,” noted observers.

This stripped-back performance marked Bieber’s first Grammy appearance since 2022, during a night where he was also competing for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance. His choice to forego flashy visuals highlighted the emotional resonance of the music itself, leaving fans in awe.

The 2026 Grammys proved that the live show is just as impactful as the awards. From Rosé making K-pop history to Carpenter’s theatrical runway energy and Bieber’s bold vulnerability, each performance left audiences talking long after the stage lights dimmed.