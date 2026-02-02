Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Grammys 2026: Rosé Breaks Records, Sabrina Takes Flight, And Justin Bieber Stuns In Boxers

Grammys 2026: Rosé Breaks Records, Sabrina Takes Flight, And Justin Bieber Stuns In Boxers

From BLACKPINK’s Rosé breaking records to Sabrina Carpenter’s airline-themed performance and Justin Bieber’s bold boxer moment, the 2026 Grammys offered unforgettable performances at Crypto.com Arena.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 01:37 PM (IST)



The 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026, was a night of unforgettable moments that had fans buzzing worldwide. At the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, three standout performances stole the show, proving once again why the Grammys are one of music’s most anticipated events. From BLACKPINK’s Rosé making history to Sabrina Carpenter’s theatrical stagecraft and Justin Bieber’s daring choice of attire, the night was packed with moments fans won’t soon forget.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny And Lady Gaga Dominate Music’s Biggest Night

Rosé And Bruno Mars Open The Show

Making history as the first K-pop soloist nominated in major Grammy categories, Rosé kicked off the main telecast with a high-energy collaboration alongside Bruno Mars. This wasn’t just another performance. Rosé became the first K-pop artist ever to open the Grammy Awards.

The duo delivered their chart-topping hit APT., a performance that had the audience on their feet and dominated social media chatter. Rosé’s dynamic stage presence, paired with Bruno Mars’ signature flair, cemented her as one of the night’s most talked-about performers.

Sabrina Carpenter Takes Flight On The Grammys Stage

Sabrina Carpenter turned heads with a bold, airline-themed performance of her hit Manchild. Dressed in a striking pilot-inspired white ensemble, complete with lace-up corseted blazer, matching bra, grommet-detailed hot pants, and knee-high go-go boots, Carpenter fully embraced the aviation concept.

“Did you miss Sabrina Carpenter’s performance at the 2026 Grammys? Or simply want to rewatch due to being obsessed? Great, you’re in the right place,” the singer joked on social media, highlighting her theatrical approach.

The show was brought to life by a group of male dancers portraying everyday workers, from doctors and firefighters to sanitation staff, adding layers of storytelling and energy. While her performance impressed audiences, the use of a live bird drew criticism from PETA, sparking discussion online.

Justin Bieber Goes Minimalist And Bold

Closing the trio of unforgettable acts, Justin Bieber chose a daringly minimalist approach. Performing his Yukon track, nominated for Best R&B Performance, Bieber appeared shirtless in purple silk boxers and black socks, guitar slung across his shoulders, letting his vocals and raw emotion take center stage.

“Shirtless, dressed only in his underwear and socks, with a purple guitar hanging around his neck, Justin Bieber instantly had the entire Crypto.com Arena holding its breath,” noted observers.

This stripped-back performance marked Bieber’s first Grammy appearance since 2022, during a night where he was also competing for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance. His choice to forego flashy visuals highlighted the emotional resonance of the music itself, leaving fans in awe.

The 2026 Grammys proved that the live show is just as impactful as the awards. From Rosé making K-pop history to Carpenter’s theatrical runway energy and Bieber’s bold vulnerability, each performance left audiences talking long after the stage lights dimmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who opened the 68th Annual Grammy Awards?

Rosé from BLACKPINK and Bruno Mars opened the show with a performance of their hit song

What was notable about Rosé's performance?

Rosé made history as the first K-pop soloist nominated in major Grammy categories and the first K-pop artist to open the Grammy Awards.

What was the theme of Sabrina Carpenter's performance?

Sabrina Carpenter performed an airline-themed rendition of her song

What was unique about Justin Bieber's performance?

Justin Bieber delivered a minimalist performance of his song

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Justin Bieber BLACKPINK Rosé Sabrina Carpenter Grammys 2026 Grammy Performances
