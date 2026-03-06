Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Toxic Plot Leaked? Rumours Claim Yash Is Forced Into A Sham Marriage With Kiara Advani

Rumours about Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic plot have gone viral online. Here’s what the alleged synopsis claims and what a fact check reveals.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Anticipation around Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues to grow as fans eagerly wait to see Yash return to the big screen. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has already generated massive buzz thanks to its teaser and Yash’s striking first look as Raya. However, the conversation around the project recently took an unexpected turn after a supposed plot synopsis began circulating online, triggering curiosity, debate and speculation among fans.

The excitement intensified further after the film’s release date was pushed from March 19 to June 4, leaving audiences with a longer wait. Amid this anticipation, a viral rumour about the film’s storyline has now grabbed the internet’s attention.

ALSO READ: Friday OTT Releases: From Subedaar To Boyfriend On Demand, New Movies & Shows To Binge This Weekend

Viral Synopsis Sparks Curiosity Among Fans

Toxic synopsis on Letterboxd
by u/SmallAchiever in BollyBlindsNGossip

When the makers released the poster of the film’s first single, Tabaahi, many viewers assumed the story might include a romantic angle between Yash and Kiara Advani. But a viral thread has suggested something far more unusual.

The rumoured synopsis reads:

“In the lawless heat of old-world Goa, Raya, a ruthless femboy mobster, is forced into a sham marriage with Nadia, a rival lesbian heir. Raya weaponises the union, unleashing a violent, stylish tyranny to crush the coastal cartels and seize absolute control.”

Whether this description reflects the actual storyline remains uncertain. The makers of the film have not confirmed its authenticity. Yet the alleged plot summary quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans debating whether it could be real or simply a fabricated rumour.

Internet Divided Over The Rumoured Storyline

(Image Source: r/BollyBlindsNGossip)
(Image Source: r/BollyBlindsNGossip)

The viral thread soon triggered a wave of reactions online. Some fans felt the storyline sounded plausible considering the director’s earlier work.

One user wrote, “Considering that Geethu Mohandas’s previous work was Moothon, this can be a very high possibility,” while another commented, “Well actually, I'm now really intrigued!”

However, many others were quick to dismiss the synopsis as inaccurate. One netizen argued, “This is some fan edit. Personally done out of spite during the D2 vs Toxic clash fan wars,” while another added, “This is some Yash hater that has edited tmdb which has been picked up by letterbox. Just like the Wikipedia page corruptions done to malign people and projects editors hate.”

The sharply divided reactions only fuelled more curiosity about what the film’s actual storyline might be.

Fact Check: What Letterboxd Actually Shows Now

(Image Source: Letterboxd)
(Image Source: Letterboxd)

The speculation grew even stronger after Reddit users shared a screenshot claiming the synopsis had appeared on the film catalogue platform Letterboxd. The screenshot featured the same controversial description involving a forced marriage between rival crime families.

However, a quick verification revealed that the platform now displays a different summary:

“Set in a bygone era, this gripping tale unfolds in the coastal paradise of Goa, where a powerful drug cartel pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.”

Since Letterboxd allows public edits, information on the platform can sometimes change or be modified by users, which may explain the confusion.

Toxic Release Postponed To June 4

Meanwhile, another major development surrounding the film was its postponed release. The movie was initially scheduled to hit theatres on March 19 and clash with Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh. Instead, the makers decided to delay the release until June 4.

In an official statement, the team explained the reason behind the decision:

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualised with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience.”

The team further stated:

“Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.”

A Star-Studded Film Still Wrapped In Mystery

Despite the swirling rumours, much about the film remains under wraps. Along with Yash and Kiara Advani, the film features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in important roles.

For now, fans will have to wait for official updates from the makers to learn what the story of Toxic truly holds. Until then, speculation and theories are likely to keep the conversation around the film alive across the internet.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the rumoured plot synopsis of Toxic?

A rumoured synopsis suggests Raya, a mobster, enters a sham marriage with Nadia, a rival lesbian heir, to seize control of coastal cartels.

Has the rumoured synopsis for Toxic been confirmed by the filmmakers?

No, the makers of Toxic have not confirmed the authenticity of the rumoured synopsis. It remains uncertain whether it reflects the actual storyline.

Why was the release date of Toxic postponed?

The release was postponed from March 19 to June 4 due to uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, impacting the goal to reach the widest possible audience globally.

What does the current synopsis on Letterboxd say about Toxic?

The current Letterboxd synopsis describes Toxic as a gripping tale set in the coastal paradise of Goa, where a powerful drug cartel operates behind a facade of beaches and culture.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Kiara Advani ENtertainment News Toxic Movie Plot Leak Toxic Release Date
