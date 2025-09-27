Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Zubeen Garg Lives On: Gauhati University Renames Cultural Centre, Announces Memorials

Gauhati University honours late music legend Zubeen Garg by renaming its Centre for Performing Arts, installing a statue, and launching memorial initiatives

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 08:15 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gauhati University on Friday announced a series of initiatives to immortalise the memory of Assam’s iconic singer, composer, and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, who passed away recently, officials said.

In recognition of his immense contribution to music and culture, the University will rename its Centre for Performing Arts and Culture as the Zubeen Garg Centre for Performing Arts and Culture.

To further preserve his memory, a statue of the legendary singer will be installed, while a coffee table book documenting his extraordinary life and creative journey will also be published.

The University’s Inter-College Youth Festival will now feature a dedicated segment titled the Zubeen Garg Song, ensuring that his music continues to inspire generations of young performers.

Speaking on the announcement, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, said: “Zubeen Garg was not just an artist, he was an emotion that united Assam and gave voice to the deepest aspirations of its people. By renaming our Centre for Performing Arts and Culture in his honour and instituting these initiatives, Gauhati University seeks to preserve his creative spirit and inspire future generations to carry forward his legacy of music, courage, and cultural pride."

According to Mahanta, through these efforts, Gauhati University reaffirms its commitment to celebrating the life and work of one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons, ensuring that his artistry and spirit will continue to resonate for years to come.

Notably, in the wake of the demise of Assam’s cultural icon and popular singer Zubeen Garg, the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive and transparent probe into the circumstances of his death.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who chaired a high-level review meeting with the Director General of Police, senior CID officials, and the Chief Secretary eaarlier announced that the SIT would comprise some of the “best officers of Assam Police” and would work independently with complete professional integrity.

He reassured the people of Assam that “no stone will be left unturned” in the probe. The SIT will be headed by Special DGP (CID) M.P. Gupta, with Rosie Kalita, SSP (CM Vigilance), appointed as the Chief Investigating Officer.

Several senior officials, including Additional SPs, Deputy SPs, Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors drawn from CID and other districts, have been inducted as Additional and Assistant Investigating Officers.

All officers attached to the SIT will remain on the team until the completion of the investigation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 08:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Zubeen Garg Death Zubeen Garg Tribute Zubeen Garg Statue Zubeen Garg Centre Assam Singer Legacy
