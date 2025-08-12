Inside The Khan Family Feud: Faissal vs Aamir Khan, Allegations, Denials, And Strained Ties

The long-standing tensions between actor Faissal Khan and his brother, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, have flared up again. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Faissal alleged that Aamir once kept him confined in their Mumbai home for an entire year. He claimed he was cut off from the outside world, his phone was taken away, bodyguards stood watch outside his room, and he was given medicines against his will.

“They were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person. I can harm society. Ye sab baatein ho rahi thi. I was looking at myself ki yaar main iss chakravyuh se kaise niklu. Chakravyuh ho gaya tha mere liye. Main usme fass gaya tha kyunki saari family mere khilaaf jaa rahi thi. Mujhe pagal samjh rahe the. Aur Aamir ne mujhe qaid kar diya tha ghar me ek saal. Mobile le liya, main bahar nahi jaa sakta. Bodyguard mere room ke bahar. Dawaiyan de rahe hain," Faissal said, repeating earlier claims that the family had branded him as schizophrenic and a potential threat to society.

The allegations prompted a swift public reaction from the family. In a joint statement, they said, “We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.”

Also read: 'Aamir Ne Mujhe Qaid...': Faissal Khan Claims Aamir Khan Took Away His Phone, Kept Him Locked

The latest exchange is only the newest chapter in a feud that has played out publicly for nearly 20 years — a story that intertwines career setbacks, personal disputes, and repeated accusations of wrongful confinement.

A Timeline of the Khan Brothers’ feud

2000: A career off to a rocky start

Faissal’s first major role came in Mela (2000), opposite Twinkle Khanna and Aamir Khan. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, and Faissal’s acting prospects quickly dwindled. He later joined Aamir Khan Productions as a script doctor.

Two decades later, in a 2021 conversation with Ronak Kotecha on YouTube, Faissal recalled a blunt conversation with his brother after the film’s failure.

“I had to bear the brunt. Aamir and I had this personal conversation. I didn't go into a discussion about why it flopped, he told me what he felt. He told me, ‘You’re not a good actor, you can't act, so you better start doing something else, you should think what you want to do in life'. So that was his reasoning.”

Also read: ‘Hurtful And Misleading’: Aamir Khan’s Family Responds To Faissal Khan’s Remarks

2007–2008: Legal battles and mental health claims

The sibling relationship suffered its first major public blow during a guardianship dispute. In interviews following the court’s ruling in his favour, Faissal accused his family of spreading false claims about his mental health. Speaking to Hindustan Times in 2008, he said, “Frankly, I was never ill… What has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother, Aamir Khan, and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped.. I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, judge saab announced that I’m not suffering from any illness.. and that I’m normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person.”

2020: Revisiting the confinement allegations

Years later, Faissal reiterated these claims in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. “When the family felt that I was depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia, they kept me under house arrest for one year and gave me forceful medication. It is illegal, but I was taking all this quietly because I thought that the family would realise at some point that if I am mad, I will show it in some way. I thought I should be patient till they come to their senses that they are troubling me for no reason.”

According to Faissal, a medical evaluation at a Mumbai hospital later confirmed that he was of sound mind and capable of living independently.

2021: Striking out on his own

That year, Faissal made his directorial debut with the thriller 'Faactory'. Speaking at the time, he emphasised that Aamir had no involvement in the project. “I didn’t get any help from Aamir Khan, he has not even heard the script of the film that I am making. And I didn’t need any help as such because I’ve been through the process.”

2024: Public appearance together

Despite years of strained ties, Faissal attended the wedding reception of Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in January 2024 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. On the red carpet, he posed for photographs alongside Aamir’s son Junaid, a rare public moment suggesting at least some cordiality between them.

2025: The allegations return

In January 2025, ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par’s release, Aamir spoke about his efforts to support Faissal in the early stages of his career. “I tried to help Faissal a lot when he started his career as an actor. Unfortunately, his first film, Madhosh, didn’t work. I was very worried, and I tried very hard to support his career. I did a film with him called Mela. I moved heaven and earth to help him, but I realised that this is the one field where nobody can help you. All I can do is pray to God that he takes my success and gives it all to him. I couldn’t do a thing beyond that. I tried and failed. Your success in this field depends entirely on your destiny and the hard work you put in," he said on Raj Shamani podcast.

In his January 2025 Pinkvilla interview, Faissal once again claimed he had been forcibly confined and medicated by his family, naming Aamir directly.

The family’s latest statement firmly rejected these claims, calling them “misleading” and reaffirming their unity.