HomeEntertainment'Aamir Ne Mujhe Qaid...': Faissal Khan Claims Aamir Khan Took Away His Phone, Kept Him Locked

Faissal Khan claims brother Aamir Khan confined him for a year, took away his phone, posted guards, and fed him medicines over mental health allegations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 11:20 AM (IST)

Bollywood actor Faissal Khan, brother of superstar Aamir Khan, has made shocking claims about being confined by his family for over a year. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Faissal alleged that Aamir had locked him inside his Mumbai home, taken away his phone, and posted bodyguards outside his room while insisting he had schizophrenia.

Faissal Khan Says He Was ‘Trapped’ 

Faissal recounted feeling trapped during that time, explaining how his family claimed he was “a mad person” who could harm society. "They were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person. I can harm society. Ye sab baatein ho rahi thi. I was looking at myself ki yaar main iss chakravyuh se kaise niklu. Chakravyuh ho gaya tha mere liye. Main usme fass gaya tha kyunki saari family mere khilaaf jaa rahi thi. Mujhe pagal samjh rahe the," he said.

The actor revealed that he had no way to reach his father, who was away from the family politics at the time. "Lekin unn tak main pahuchu kaise? Unka number bhi nahi tha mere pass. Aur Aamir ne mujhe qaid kar diya tha ghar me ek saal. Mobile le liya, main bahar nahi jaa sakta. Bodyguard mere room ke bahar. Dawaiyan de rahe hain," Faissal recalled. He claimed that after a year, he persuaded Aamir to let him shift to another house.

Aamir and Faissal’s Rift and Legal Disputes

Aamir and Faissal Khan have had a strained relationship over the years, including legal disputes regarding family matters. Faissal previously revealed that he underwent a mental evaluation at JJ Hospital for 20 days, after which doctors declared him of sound mind.

The brothers starred together in Mela (2000) alongside Twinkle Khanna. Faissal began his career in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) as a villain and worked in films like Madhosh (1994) and Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq (2015). In 2021, he directed and starred in Faactory and later debuted in Kannada cinema with Oppanda (2022). His next project is yet to be announced.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Aamir Khan Faissal Khan
