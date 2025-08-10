‘Hurtful And Misleading’: Aamir Khan’s Family Responds To Faissal Khan’s Remarks

Aamir Khan’s family has broken their silence with a rare public statement following recent remarks by his brother Faissal Khan. The extended Khan family expressed distress over what they described as “hurtful and misleading” portrayals of Aamir, their mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, and sister Nikhat Hegde.

The statement comes after Faissal’s interviews recalling personal incidents involving the family, accounts they claim are inaccurate. This is “not the first time” such events have been misrepresented, they said, prompting them to clarify their stance and reaffirm solidarity.

Aamir Khan's Family Issues Statement

“We are distressed by Faissal’s hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family,” the statement read.

Decisions Made With Love and Medical Guidance

The family underlined that every decision regarding Faissal has been taken together, guided by expert advice and with his wellbeing at heart.

“It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family,” they stated.

Appeal to the Media for Sensitivity

Urging journalists to avoid sensationalism, the family called for empathy and discretion.

“We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip.”

Statement Signed by Entire Extended Family

The public clarification was backed by numerous members of the Khan family, including Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan.

This collective appeal follows a wave of public and media interest stirred by Faissal Khan’s recent interviews. While the Khans have typically stayed silent on the matter, this marks a rare moment where they chose to address the issue directly — prioritising unity, compassion, and privacy over confrontation.