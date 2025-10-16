Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDinesh Vijan Expands His Horror Universe With Thamma; Says ‘Trailer Is The Tip Of The Iceberg'

Dinesh Vijan Expands His Horror Universe With Thamma; Says ‘Trailer Is The Tip Of The Iceberg'

"Thamma" producer Dinesh Vijan says the trailer of "Thamma", a vampire love story that's the latest addition in his horror universe, just shows the glimpse of an iceberg.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 08:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

"Thamma" producer Dinesh Vijan says the trailer of "Thamma", a vampire love story that's the latest addition in his horror universe, just shows the glimpse of an iceberg.

The Maddock head on Wednesday unveiled a 20-minute footage of the movie in front of the media. He was joined by the cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

"Whatever you see in the trailer is the tip of the iceberg and we are really trying to hold back. And since we have built such a big universe, we thought we would show you the first 20 minutes of the film right here," Vijan said.

He said the reason he wanted to add the vampire romance to the Maddock "Horrorverse", which began with 2018's "Stree", is because it is deeply rooted in Indian folklore.

"Our culture is so old, 'Stree' is from Chanderi, 'Bhediya' is from Arunachal Pradesh, 'Munjya' is from Konkan and our culture has had betaals before there were any vampires anywhere. We have come to Delhi with this film. Before a film I think of reasons and I ask myself 'Can I not make this film?' and if I can't not make it then I pick it. I keep telling my team we need to be unique, we need to be audacious and the film should ideally not have a reference point," he said.

Directed by 'Munjya' director Aditya Sarpotdar, the film follows Khurrana's Alok, a Delhi-based journalist, who accidently stumbles upon a different world of vampires meeting the mysterious Tadaka, played by Mandanna, and a terrifyingvampire played by Siddiqui.

Khuranna opened up about the challenges of playing a journalist, a vampire and a Delhiite.

"I think we are all natural journalists, we are all curious but playing a betaal was extremely challenging for me because I have never done this much action before. I am falling off mountains, I am being dragged by bears, I have been beaten a lot in this movie," he said.

"I am doing action for the first time, but I loved it. You get to perform in a lot of films, but this is the first time I got to perform physically. I got to run and do a lot of action so I was very excited," added Mandanna.

Siddiqui spoke about their faith in Sarpotdar as they all were new to the world of Maddock's horrorverse with the exception of the director.

"To balance horror and comedy, I relied on our director. We went to sets as blank sheets which the team filled however they liked. Every gesture and dialogue was designed and crafted. And even after the film, I still have so many of his mannerisms," he said.

Veteran Paresh Rawal, who plays Alok's suspicious father in the film, explained why he decided to explore the genre with "Thamma".

"I have never done horror because I think it only revolves around the ghost, not the other characters. But this film is writing in such a way that I had to say yes. There is a terrific focus on family and many other elements," said Rawal.

After the conversation Khuranna joined with singer Soumyadeep Sarkar to sing the romantic "Thamma" track titled "Rahein Na Rahein Hum".

Mandanna and Khuranna also joined dancers on stage to the beats of "Tum Mere Na Huye". 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 08:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thamma
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada For Third Time , Viral Video Sparks Concern
Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada For Third Time , Viral Video Sparks Concern
Cities
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
India
MEA Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Accuses Islamabad Of Blaming Neighbours For Own Failures
MEA Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Accuses Islamabad Of Blaming Neighbours For Own Failures
Election 2025
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget