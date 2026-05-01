Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director Siddharth Anand asks fans to avoid leaked King visuals.

Viral set pictures and videos spoil film's planned reveal.

Anand urges patience for official release of film's assets.

King stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone.

Siddharth Anand, who is directing Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, has urged fans to refrain from sharing or circulating any leaked visuals from the sets, including images and videos. The filmmaker made the appeal after several clips and pictures from the shoot went viral online, as excitement builds around SRK’s much-anticipated Christmas release.

King Leaked Online in HD?

The post, shared by Siddhath Anand, read, “Request to all fans. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King.”

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“The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone,” it further read, before adding, “Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of the King originally intends to.”

About King

The upcoming action thriller King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has also co-written the film. It is backed by producers Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

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The film features a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji in key roles. It will also mark the big-screen debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan.

The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, while the background score is handled by Anirudh Ravichander. King is slated to hit theatres on December 24.







