The director urged fans to refrain from sharing leaked images and videos to preserve the cinematic experience and allow the team to reveal assets as intended.
King Shoot Videos, Images Go Viral - Siddharth Anand Urges Shah Rukh Khan Fans To Stop Circulating Content
Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King. It will be released on December 24.
- Director Siddharth Anand asks fans to avoid leaked King visuals.
- Viral set pictures and videos spoil film's planned reveal.
- Anand urges patience for official release of film's assets.
- King stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone.
Siddharth Anand, who is directing Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, has urged fans to refrain from sharing or circulating any leaked visuals from the sets, including images and videos. The filmmaker made the appeal after several clips and pictures from the shoot went viral online, as excitement builds around SRK’s much-anticipated Christmas release.
King Leaked Online in HD?
The post, shared by Siddhath Anand, read, “Request to all fans. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King.”
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“The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone,” it further read, before adding, “Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of the King originally intends to.”
May 1, 2026
About King
The upcoming action thriller King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has also co-written the film. It is backed by producers Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.
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The film features a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji in key roles. It will also mark the big-screen debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan.
The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, while the background score is handled by Anirudh Ravichander. King is slated to hit theatres on December 24.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has the director of 'King' asked fans not to share leaked visuals?
When is 'King' set to be released in theaters?
The upcoming action thriller 'King' is slated to hit theaters on December 24.
Who are the main stars and producers of the film 'King'?
The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan. It's produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand.
Is there a debut happening in the film 'King'?
Yes, 'King' will mark the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.