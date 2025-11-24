Celebrities Remember Dharmendra With Heartfelt Tributes After News Of His Death

Dharmendra breathed his last on Monday (24 November) at the age of 89. The iconic actor, who had recently recovered from a health scare earlier this month, died at his residence. He is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Hema Malini.

Bollywood Mourns ‘End of an Era’

Tributes poured in from across the film industry on Monday, with colleagues and admirers remembering Dharmendra’s towering legacy and generous spirit.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed him in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, posted a deeply emotional note on Instagram. “It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry.”

Johar added, “He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe …. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi…… OM SHANTI.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani also shared tributes on Instagram, posting throwback images accompanied by heart emojis.

Industry Colleagues Recall Dharmendra’s Warmth

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on X, “I'm deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Dharmendra ji, the real He-Man of Indian cinema. I had the privilege of meeting him many times, he was always vibrant & full of humor. His remarkable contributions mark the end of an era in Indian cinema and will be eternally remembered. Om Shanti.”

Akshay Kumar paid his respects on X as well: “Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be… our industry’s original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti 🙏”.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan echoed similar sentiments, writing, “You stood tall, not just in stature, but in spirit. Dharmendra ji, thank you for showing us strength can be kind. Om Shanti 🙏”.

Political Leaders Express Their Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Dharmendra’s death as the end of an era. “The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played… Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti.”

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute, calling him a “towering figure of Indian cinema”. She wrote, “The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema… he leaves behind a legacy which will continue to inspire young generations of artists. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”

A Storied Career Spanning Generations

Dharmendra’s filmography includes some of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated titles, among them Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Sholay and Yaadon Ki Baraat. He was also one of the few mainstream heroes to make a successful transition into character roles in films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Johnny Gaddaar and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

His final film, Ikkis, is set to release next month.