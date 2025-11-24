Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Dies At 89: Why He Was Never Called A Superstar?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bollywood icon Dharmendra passed away on Monday, marking the end of a defining chapter in Hindi cinema. The veteran actor, aged 89, had recently returned home after recovering from a health scare earlier this month. Over six decades, Dharmendra crafted an extraordinary legacy, effortlessly shifting from romantic leads to action heroes and later to respected elder statesmen. Despite delivering more box-office hits than any other Hindi film star, the coveted label of “superstar” never officially attached itself to him-an irony that continues to fascinate industry watchers, film historians, and long-time fans.





Why Dharmendra Was Never Called A Superstar

Even as Dharmendra delivered more hits than many of his contemporaries and juniors, he was never considered the industry’s top star. When his career began, the superstar mantle firmly rested with Dilip Kumar, before briefly passing to Rajesh Khanna and then decisively to Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s. Crucially, many of Dharmendra’s biggest successes during this period were ensemble films or two-hero projects, Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dharam Veer among them. While he remained an audience favourite, other actors were delivering larger solo blockbusters, allowing them to dominate the narrative as the industry’s reigning superstars.





Dharmendra’s Early Journey & Meteoric Rise

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol, the actor made his screen debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere at the age of 24. In the years that followed, he appeared in supporting roles in acclaimed films such as Bandini, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Kaajal. His turning point arrived with the 1965 war film Haqeeqat, which established him as a powerful box-office draw. The success of Phool Aur Patthar soon reinforced his standing. Through the late 1960s and 1970s, Dharmendra remained one of Bollywood’s most reliable leading men, delivering hits like Anupama, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Loafer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Dharam Veer.





A Record-Breaking Filmography

Through the 1980s, Dharmendra embraced action cinema, anchoring ensemble hits such as Badle Ki Aag, Ghulami, Loha, and Elaan-E-Jung. His prolific output resulted in an unmatched 75 box-office hits, the highest number for any Hindi film actor in a leading role, surpassing Amitabh Bachchan (57), Rajesh Khanna (42), Shah Rukh Khan (35), and Salman Khan (38). But this productivity also produced 150 flops, the second-highest among Bollywood stars after Mithun Chakraborty. This imbalance is often cited as another reason he was never formally labelled a “superstar”, despite his massive popularity.





Dharmendra’s Later Years & Final Roles

In the late 1990s, Dharmendra transitioned to senior roles, beginning with Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998, as his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol established themselves as leading men. He later appeared with them in the Yamla Pagla Deewana films and Apne. Even in his 80s, he remained active, featuring in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He is next set to be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, releasing next month.