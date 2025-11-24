When Dharmendra Said He Would 'Jump Off Parliament Roof' & Triggered A Political Controversy

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra Deol has passed away at the age of 89, as confirmed by an IANS report. The actor, who had been unwell in recent days, was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month and was discharged on November 12. However, he breathed his last on Monday (November 24, 2025) at his residence, leaving the film fraternity and his fans in deep shock.

Beyond his illustrious cinematic journey, Dharmendra’s short-lived political career remains one of the most talked-about chapters of his life. From exuberant campaign speeches to disillusionment with Parliament, his political stint was as dramatic as any film script.

Sholay Spirit on the Campaign Trail

Dharmendra stepped into politics in 2004, drawing inspiration from the BJP’s Shining India campaign. His admiration for leaders like Lal Krishna Advani and Shatrughan Sinha encouraged him to take the plunge. Contesting from Rajasthan’s Bikaner constituency on a BJP ticket, he clinched a resounding win over Congress candidate Rameshwar Lal Dudi by nearly 60,000 votes.

During the campaign, the actor often infused his speeches with cinematic flair. His statement — "If the government doesn't listen to me, I will jump from the roof of Parliament!" — became a nationwide talking point. Enthusiastic crowds cheered the “He-Man” of Bollywood as he brought his Sholay-like bravado to political rallies.

Victory Followed by Disappointment

Once he reached the Lok Sabha, the excitement began to fade. Dharmendra was criticised for his low visibility in Bikaner and minimal attendance in Parliament. Allegations surfaced that he spent more time shooting films or staying at his farmhouse. Although some supporters insisted he worked behind the scenes, public perception cast him as an ‘absent MP.’

Dharmendra’s Exit From Politics

By 2009, Dharmendra had made up his mind—politics wasn’t for him. He completed his term and withdrew from electoral contests altogether. Reflecting on his experiences, he admitted, "I did the work, someone else took the credit... perhaps this world was not meant for me."

His son Sunny Deol also revealed that Dharmendra regretted entering politics, noting that his father “disliked” the political world.

Dharmendra’s passing not only marks the end of an era for Indian cinema but also brings renewed attention to the lesser-known stories of his political chapter—full of fire, frustration, and honesty.