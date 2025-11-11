Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentEsha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting

Dharmendra is stable and recovering, his family confirmed, as they slammed false reports about his health. Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, visited him at the hospital.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dharmendra Health Update: A wave of misinformation surrounding veteran actor Dharmendra’s health sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday, prompting his family to step in with clarifications. Daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to put an end to speculation after reports falsely claimed the legendary star had passed away.

“My father is stable and recovering,” she wrote, adding a sharp rebuke to the rumour mill: “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the payers for papas (sic) speedy recovery.”

Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting

Wife and actor Hema Malini echoed the frustration in a strongly worded post on X. “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting

Sunny Deol's Statement Also Confirms Dharmendra Is ‘Stable’

Amid the noise, Sunny Deol’s team issued another formal clarification to reaffirm Dharmendra’s condition and urge restraint from the public. The statement read: “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health . Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy”.

The 89-year-old actor has reportedly been receiving treatment for breathing difficulties and was earlier placed on ventilatory support. Family members, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, were seen visiting him at the hospital on Monday evening.

Bollywood Heavyweights Rush To Hospital

The concern extended across the film industry, with several A-listers making their way to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Salman Khan was spotted arriving with heightened security, while Shah Rukh Khan also visited, accompanied by his elder son Aryan Khan.

Dharmendra’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge was seen entering the premises as well, drawing attention from fans gathered outside.

Born in 1935 in Punjab and discovered through a Filmfare-Bimal Roy talent hunt in the late 1950s, Dharmendra rose to prominence in the early 1960s and has since remained one of Indian cinema’s most enduring icons. His filmography spans romance, action and comedy, with unforgettable performances in ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’ and ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’. His charm, versatility and humility have cemented him as one of Bollywood’s most beloved figures, on screen and beyond.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Embed widget