Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Esha Deol Asks Media To Stop Spreading Fake News

Bollywood icon Dharmendra has passed away at 89. Follow LIVE updates as family, celebrities, and fans mourn the loss of the veteran actor at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 09:33 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Bollywood legend Dharmendra, known as the He-Man of Indian cinema, passes away at 89; tributes pour in from across the nation.
Source : IMDb

Background

Bollywood has lost one of its most iconic stars. Veteran actor Dharmendra, lovingly known as the He-Man of Indian Cinema, has passed away at the age of 89.

The actor, who had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital over the past week due to breathing complications, was reportedly under observation and on ventilator support before his demise.

As news of his passing spread on social media, tributes began pouring in from across the film industry, political circles, and fans worldwide.

Dharmendra’s family — including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and wife Hema Malini — are at the hospital. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan have also been spotted arriving to pay their respects.

A Storied Career Spanning Six Glorious Decades

Born on December 8, 1935, in Punjab, Dharmendra Singh Deol entered the Hindi film industry after winning a Filmfare–Bimal Roy Productions talent hunt in 1958. The competition also discovered the legendary Rajesh Khanna, marking a defining moment for the future of Indian cinema.

Dharmendra made his acting debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960) and went on to become one of the most celebrated stars of the 1960s and 1970s.

From the intense drama of Phool Aur Patthar (1966) to the timeless comedy Chupke Chupke (1975), the high-octane action of Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), and the unforgettable Sholay (1975) — where his portrayal of the lovable Veeru cemented his legend — Dharmendra remained a cornerstone of Indian cinema.

He was admired for his natural acting, rugged charm, and humility, earning him the enduring title of Garam Dharam.

Beloved by Fans, Respected by Generations

Beyond his on-screen charisma, Dharmendra was celebrated for his grounded personality and warmth. Despite his superstar status, he always maintained his humility — often referring to his fans as family.

He shared a long and successful personal and professional journey with Hema Malini, with whom he starred in multiple hits like Seeta Aur Geeta and Dream Girl.

In recent years, he remained active, appearing in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana alongside his sons and in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (2023), where his gentle portrayal left audiences teary-eyed.

09:31 AM (IST)  •  11 Nov 2025

Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Esha Deol Asks Media To Stop Spreading Fake News

Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol has issued a statement clearly stating that her father is doing well and recovering. She asked media not to run in overdrive and not spread rumours about his death.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

09:21 AM (IST)  •  11 Nov 2025

Dharmendra Passes Away LIVE Updates: Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute To Late Legend

Sharad Pawar paid a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra as the legend passes away.

