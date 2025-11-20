Choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji—well-known names in the film industry—have shared their thoughts on the ongoing debate around rising entourage costs in Bollywood. In a recent interview, they highlighted how some of the biggest stars, including Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, personally cover many of their own expenses instead of handing the burden to producers.

Salman Khan’s Food Truck and Aamir Khan’s Self-Funded Staff

Piyush and Shazia revealed that Salman Khan always brings his own food truck to shoots. “Everyone knows that a food tent is set up on his films. The Being Human truck is present on his every shoot and they serve the yummiest food. I remember having lunch with Bhai, and the food tasted better because he was sitting in front of us,” they told Hindi Rush.

They further shared that Aamir Khan is equally conscious about costs. He pays his driver’s salary himself and does not expect production houses to cover it.

Actors Becoming More Aware of Their Entourage Expenses

The choreographers pointed out that many actors have become more mindful ever since filmmakers openly started addressing the issue. “Entourage is ruining the game and a lot of people have spoken against it, but with Tamannaah, she was very professional and she doesn’t let these things happen. Of course, she also has a team, but her professionalism is top notch,” they said.

They added, “Entourage cost has increased, but because people are speaking against it, actors have also become hesitant. For instance, Aamir sir had said that since his driver is working for him and not the film, why will I take his fees from the producer?”

Karan Johar Also Criticises Rising Entourage Costs

These comments come amid increasing criticism of Bollywood actors for their growing entourage expenses. Recently, Karan Johar also voiced concerns, calling the issue more “ethical” than financial. He said actors must show responsibility when it comes to non-essential costs.

“I have an ethical problem with entourages, not a financial one. We set a fixed budget for such needs. But if an actor wants anything beyond that, be it a personal trainer or specific dietary requirements, they should cover the cost themselves. I will pay for it only when it’s essential for the film, like in a sports drama requiring a certain physique,” KJo told Komal Nahta on his YouTube channel Game Changer.