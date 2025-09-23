Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Zubeen Garg’s Emotional Farewell: Fans Sing Mayabini One Last Time

At Zubeen Garg’s cremation in Assam, fans sang his favourite song "Mayabini Raatir Bukut" in keeping with the late singer’s final wish. The iconic song echoed through Kamarkuchi village.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The voice of a generation, Zubeen Garg, was bid farewell in Assam with tearful tributes and the soulful melody of his most cherished song, Mayabini Raatir Bukut”, which echoed across the cremation ground as his mortal remains were consigned to flames.

The final rites of the iconic singer were performed in Kamarkuchi NC village in Assam’s Kamrup district on Tuesday. As his coffin arrived, draped in the symbolic Assamese gamosa, hundreds of fans gathered in solidarity, singing the song that Zubeen had once called his “fantasy.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
Zubeen’s Anthem in Death: Fans Fulfil His Last Wish

In a video from 2019 that has since gone viral again, Zubeen was seen telling fans: "Ei gaan tu mur fantasy hoy. Moy jetia morim, gutei Axom'r ei gan tu gaabo lagibo.” (“This song is my fantasy. When I die, the whole of Assam must sing this song.”)

Zubeen also once said, “Moy morile eitu gaan he bajibo kintu. So this song is so important for you, for me, for everyone.”

Honouring those wishes, fans gathered around his funeral site sang "Mayabini" in unison, transforming his final goodbye into a musical homage.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Assam's Beloved Singer Laid To Rest With 21-Gun Salute

The Legacy of Mayabini: More Than Just a Song

Released in 2001 as part of the album Daag, Mayabini Raatir Bukut was sung by Zubeen Garg and Kalpana Patowary. A haunting ballad of love and longing, the track became a cultural phenomenon in Assam and beyond.

While Zubeen had a prolific discography across Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, Mayabini always held a special place in his heart. He called it his most personal and emotional creation, one he hoped would outlive him.

Assam Mourns With Music and Memories

Zubeen’s passing in Singapore on September 19, after a swimming accident during a sea outing, stunned his millions of fans. His body was brought back to Assam, where it was kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for public viewing.

The state observed a three-day shutdown, and streets were flooded with mourners, making it clear that Zubeen was not just a singer, he was a cultural emotion.

Even in death, Zubeen continued to unite the people of Assam, this time, in grief, in song, and in a promise kept.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Zubeen Garg Zubeen Garg Funeral Zubeen Garg Last Rites Zubeen Garg Mayabini
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
