Zubeen Garg’s Emotional Farewell: Fans Sing Mayabini One Last Time

The voice of a generation, Zubeen Garg, was bid farewell in Assam with tearful tributes and the soulful melody of his most cherished song, “Mayabini Raatir Bukut”, which echoed across the cremation ground as his mortal remains were consigned to flames.

The final rites of the iconic singer were performed in Kamarkuchi NC village in Assam’s Kamrup district on Tuesday. As his coffin arrived, draped in the symbolic Assamese gamosa, hundreds of fans gathered in solidarity, singing the song that Zubeen had once called his “fantasy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Assam Things | Memes, Culture, News (@justassamthings.exe)

Zubeen’s Anthem in Death: Fans Fulfil His Last Wish

In a video from 2019 that has since gone viral again, Zubeen was seen telling fans: "Ei gaan tu mur fantasy hoy. Moy jetia morim, gutei Axom'r ei gan tu gaabo lagibo.” (“This song is my fantasy. When I die, the whole of Assam must sing this song.”)

Zubeen also once said, “Moy morile eitu gaan he bajibo kintu. So this song is so important for you, for me, for everyone.”

Honouring those wishes, fans gathered around his funeral site sang "Mayabini" in unison, transforming his final goodbye into a musical homage.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Assam's Beloved Singer Laid To Rest With 21-Gun Salute

The Legacy of Mayabini : More Than Just a Song

Released in 2001 as part of the album Daag, Mayabini Raatir Bukut was sung by Zubeen Garg and Kalpana Patowary. A haunting ballad of love and longing, the track became a cultural phenomenon in Assam and beyond.

While Zubeen had a prolific discography across Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, Mayabini always held a special place in his heart. He called it his most personal and emotional creation, one he hoped would outlive him.

Assam Mourns With Music and Memories

Zubeen’s passing in Singapore on September 19, after a swimming accident during a sea outing, stunned his millions of fans. His body was brought back to Assam, where it was kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for public viewing.

The state observed a three-day shutdown, and streets were flooded with mourners, making it clear that Zubeen was not just a singer, he was a cultural emotion.

Even in death, Zubeen continued to unite the people of Assam, this time, in grief, in song, and in a promise kept.