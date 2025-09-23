Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Assam's Beloved Singer Laid To Rest With 21-Gun Salute

Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours in Kamarkuchi village. A 21-gun salute and emotional tributes marked his final journey.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Assam came to a standstill on Tuesday as legendary singer Zubeen Garg was laid to rest with full state honours at Kamarkuchi NC village in Kamrup district, near Guwahati. The emotional farewell drew thousands of mourning fans and admirers, who gathered to witness the final rites of the voice that defined Assamese music for decades.

Final Journey Begins from Sports Complex

Zubeen’s mortal remains were kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati, where a sea of fans poured in for one last glimpse. Earlier in the day, the body was taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for a second post-mortem, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, before being brought back for public viewing.

By late morning, his final journey commenced from the sports complex, with his coffin draped in the Assamese gamosa. Along the way, heartbroken supporters sang his evergreen songs, with "Mayabini Ratir Bukut" playing through the speakers—turning the farewell into a deeply emotional tribute.

21-Gun Salute and Last Rites Performed

Upon arrival at Kamarkuchi, the funeral ceremony was marked by the traditional lighting of the funeral pyre, preceded by a 21-gun salute—a rare honour reserved for icons of national or regional significance. As priests performed the last rites, Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was seen holding back tears while standing beside the coffin, in a heartbreaking visual that moved many.

Hundreds joined in the final rituals, with many breaking into song as a form of homage. The echo of Zubeen’s music could be heard across the village, making it a farewell that felt more like a celebration of his enduring legacy.

 

 

Two Memorials in the Works

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been closely involved in facilitating the late artist’s final rites, confirmed that two memorials will be built in Zubeen Garg’s honour—one at the cremation site and another in his native Jorhat.

Zubeen died in Singapore on September 19 due to drowning, after he went swimming without a life jacket,” Sarma earlier revealed, addressing the circumstances surrounding the singer’s tragic passing.

The singer’s sudden demise at the age of 52 has left a void not just in the cultural landscape of Assam, but in Indian music as a whole. Known for his versatility across languages and genres, Zubeen Garg was more than just a singer—he was a movement.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Zubeen Garg Funeral
