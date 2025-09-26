Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who Is Shekhar Jyoti, The Musician Arrested In Zubeen Garg Death Probe?

Assam SIT arrests musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death. Raids conducted at manager Siddharth Sharma’s home; probe continues.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami in connection with the death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away during a recent trip to Singapore. Goswami, a close associate of the late singer, was reportedly part of the group accompanying Zubeen on a yacht excursion at Lazarus Island, where the incident occurred.

Though the authorities have yet to formally detail the charges or accusations, India Today reported that Goswami is currently being questioned. Simultaneously, raids were carried out at the residence of Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, who is also under scrutiny.

Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami?

Well-known in Assam’s music scene, Goswami is not only a drummer but also identifies as a sound engineer, music producer, and arranger. His Instagram bio also lists him as a computer hardware engineer, indicating a multifaceted professional life. His arrest has raised eyebrows as he was reportedly present during the fatal overseas trip.

The investigation remains tight-lipped about Goswami’s specific involvement in the case. However, his detention marks a major development in the high-profile probe surrounding Zubeen’s death.

Raids at Residences of Zubeen’s Close Circle

Alongside Goswami's detention, the SIT searched the homes of Shyamkanu Mahanta, a cultural organiser who arranged the Singapore trip, and Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen’s long-time manager. Mahanta’s home in Geetanagar was searched, though only domestic staff were present. In Sharma’s case, police broke open the lock of his Dhirenpara flat in the presence of a magistrate after discovering it was abandoned.

Local residents stated that Sharma’s family members, including his mother, brother, and sister, have not been seen since Zubeen’s death, adding further mystery to the unfolding investigation.

SIT Continues to Probe High-Profile Death

The 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M.P. Gupta, is actively investigating all angles, including the roles of individuals associated with Zubeen during the trip. Shyamkanu Mahanta and members of the Singapore Assam Association may also be called in for questioning, officials say. More arrests could follow.

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 while swimming during a break between performances in Singapore. Initial speculation pointed to a scuba diving accident, but his wife Garima Saikia Garg later confirmed he suffered a seizure during his second swim and was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

He was declared dead at Singapore General Hospital and flown back to Assam for a cremation with full state honours, including a 21-gun salute at Kamarkuchi, near Guwahati.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Siddharth Sharma Assamese Singer Death Zubeen Garg Death Zubeen Garg News Zubeen Garg Singapore Zubeen Garg SIT Probe Assam Police SIT
