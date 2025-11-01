‘We’re Obsessed With Showing Off Crowds’: Ajith Kumar On Vijay’s Karur Rally Tragedy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Ajith Kumar has spoken out about the recent tragic stampede that took place during a political rally led by fellow actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident, which occurred on September 27, claimed the lives of 41 people and left several others injured. While expressing grief over the tragedy, Ajith emphasized that the responsibility does not lie with one person alone, calling it a collective failure involving multiple parties, including the media and the culture of celebrity worship.

Ajith Calls for Introspection Beyond Blame

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Ajith shared his thoughts on the incident, urging everyone to look beyond finger-pointing.

“I want to take this in the right spirit, and I don’t want to put anyone down, but there is so much happening in Tamil Nadu today. The Karur stampede that happened. That individual (Vijay) is not responsible; we are all responsible. Even the media has a part to play in this,” Ajith said.

He further highlighted that the obsession with crowd gatherings for political or film-related events needs to stop, adding that such spectacles often put lives at risk and tarnish the image of the entertainment industry.

‘Crowd Culture Must End’

Ajith reflected on the broader cultural issue at play, saying, “Today I think we have become a society that is obsessed with gathering a crowd to show a crowd. All this has to end. I mean, you also have crowds going for cricket matches, but you don’t see this happening there. Why is it only happening with film stars? It projects the entire film industry in a bad light.”

The actor underscored that while fans’ affection is valuable, it must be expressed responsibly. “We don’t wish this. We want that love, and this is what we work hard for… But there is a way to show that love,” he said.

Vijay Responds, Claims ‘Political Conspiracy’

Following the tragedy, Vijay personally reached out to victims’ families, inviting 37 of the 41 families to a resort in Mahabalipuram. Reports stated that 39 families have received Rs 20 lakh each in compensation. However, the decision to host families at a seaside resort rather than visiting Karur himself drew public criticism.

Vijay later addressed the controversy, calling the stampede the result of political sabotage rather than poor management. In a video statement, he said, “I have gone to about five districts for campaigns, and why does this happen only in Karur? People know the truth. People are watching everything. When people of Karur themselves started revealing the truth, I felt like God himself had come out to speak the truth.”

As the debate continues, Ajith’s remarks have sparked a larger conversation about accountability, fan culture, and the dangers of mass gatherings in Indian cinema and politics.