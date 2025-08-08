Actor Varun Badola has issued a clarification regarding his earlier comments on the promotional strategies behind Saiyaara, the film that’s been dominating headlines and sparking emotional reactions across the country. The actor, who plays Ahaan Panday’s father in the film, now says his words were twisted out of context and used to discredit a project that has otherwise received widespread acclaim.

Varun Badola sets the record straight

In an earlier interview with Screen, Varun had appeared to question the film’s aggressive marketing campaign, suggesting that the promotional team may have gone "a little overboard." His remarks quickly went viral and made their way into several entertainment reports.

However, the actor has now taken to Instagram Stories to distance himself from how those comments were presented. Sharing screenshots of multiple articles quoting him, Varun wrote, “This is a complete misinterpretation and misrepresentation of my words. This is malicious in its intent to tarnish a film like Saiyaara that has been receiving unanimous love from everyone.”

Saiyyara craze and theatrics in theatres

Since its release, Saiyaara has seen an outpouring of fan frenzy, both online and offline. Viral videos have flooded social media, showing audiences crying uncontrollably, screaming, and even fainting during screenings. One particular clip that grabbed attention showed a fan watching the film while hooked to an IV drip.

What Varun Badola originally said

Commenting on the intense response and the marketing spectacle surrounding the film, Varun had initially remarked, “By the third or fourth day, the film was being talked about. I saw the euphoria on Instagram. Log jo chudiyaan tod rahe hain, chhaatiyaan peet rahe hai (People were breaking their bangles, beating their chest). I think the promotions team went a little overboard there, where people are going to see the film, putting IV drips.”

He continued, “Those people must have been told to give content in some way; thank god, people didn’t get their legs broken and went crawling to see the film. It’s okay. We understand promoting the film, but it’s good only up to a certain level. However, the film cannot earn so much money just based on Instagram promotions. People have gone and seen the film, and they have loved it.”

What director Mohit Suri had said abut public reaction

Amid the buzz and speculation over whether some of the viral content was staged, Saiyaara’s director Mohit Suri addressed the topic in a separate interview. He dismissed the notion of engineered publicity, saying, “We have tried to be honest all through this film. People think the viral theatre videos were created, but we have not done that."

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara revolves around Krissh Kapoor, a struggling musician portrayed by Ahaan Panday, who finds an unlikely connection with aspiring journalist and poet Vaani Batra, played by Aneet Padda. As they navigate creative ambitions and personal struggles, the story charts their evolving relationship and the question of whether love can truly conquer all.

The film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, Alam Khan, and Shann Groverr in supporting roles. Saiyaara marks the big-screen debut of both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.