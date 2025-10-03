Twinkle Khanna Explains Why Fans Thought She Was Rishi Kapoor’s Illegitimate Daughter

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTwinkle Khanna Explains Why Fans Thought She Was Rishi Kapoor’s Illegitimate Daughter

Twinkle Khanna recalls a funny social media misunderstanding where Rishi Kapoor’s birthday tweet led fans to jokingly think she was his illegitimate daughter, clarified by the actor himself.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Author and actress Twinkle Khanna recently shared a humorous and unusual anecdote involving the late Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor during a new episode of her talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The episode featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as special guests.

Twinkle recounted how a simple birthday tweet from Rishi Kapoor years ago unintentionally led to social media users speculating that she was his illegitimate daughter. The misunderstanding originated from Kapoor’s quirky tweet, in which he reminisced about filming with Twinkle’s mother, Dimple Kapadia, during her pregnancy.

“I almost became a Kapoor because of Alia's father-in-law,” Twinkle joked. “On my birthday, he tweeted very generously, 'Oh, you know… when you were in your mother’s stomach, I serenaded her.' And so, everybody thought I was his illegitimate daughter.”

Rishi Kapoor Clarifies the Context

The amusing confusion spread widely online, prompting Rishi Kapoor himself to clarify the situation. In a follow-up tweet, he explained the context: “Happy Happy Birthday, dear one! You were in your mum's tummy when I was serenading her in Bobby in 1973 lol.” His clarification brought an end to the speculation while keeping the story lighthearted.

Fun Reactions From Co-Guests

During the show, Kajol noticed Alia Bhatt’s awkward expression as Twinkle narrated the incident. Twinkle, acknowledging it, laughed and said, “I’m not your sister-in-law; it was a mistake.” Varun Dhawan added humorously, “She doesn’t know how to react,” keeping the atmosphere jovial.

The segment highlighted Twinkle Khanna’s quick wit and her ability to turn even bizarre incidents into entertaining anecdotes, while also offering fans a glimpse of behind-the-scenes Bollywood interactions in a casual and comedic setting.

 

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Embed widget