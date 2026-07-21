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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day | Amitabh Bachchan Explains Why Challenges Drive Real Progress

Quote Of The Day | Amitabh Bachchan Explains Why Challenges Drive Real Progress

Tuesday Success Quote Of The Day: Amitabh Bachchan's quote highlights that while change is inevitable, true progress comes from embracing challenges. His words inspire resilience and growth.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amitabh Bachchan emphasizes change and challenges drive life's progress.
  • Change is inevitable; challenges propel progress and personal development.
  • Quote's origin unverified, reflects Bachchan's career of perseverance.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of India's most celebrated actors and a global cinematic icon. With a career spanning more than five decades, he has delivered countless memorable performances across genres and earned the title of Bollywood's "Shahenshah". Beyond acting, Bachchan is admired for his eloquence, wisdom and motivational outlook on life. Through his speeches, television appearances and social media posts, he has inspired millions to embrace resilience, self-belief and continuous growth.

Quote And Its Meaning

"Change is the nature of life, but challenge is the engine of progress." – Amitabh Bachchan

This quote reminds us that change is inevitable. Every stage of life brings new circumstances, opportunities and uncertainties that no one can avoid. However, progress does not come from change alone—it comes from accepting challenges and responding to them with determination. Challenges push people beyond their comfort zones, helping them develop new skills, gain confidence and discover their true potential.

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The message encourages individuals to stop fearing change and instead view every obstacle as a stepping stone towards personal and professional growth. Whether in education, career or relationships, those who embrace challenges are more likely to achieve meaningful success. The quote reflects Amitabh Bachchan's own journey, marked by setbacks, reinvention and remarkable comebacks, making his words especially powerful and relatable.

When And Where Was It Said?

This motivational quote has been widely attributed to Amitabh Bachchan and has frequently circulated through his inspirational messages shared with fans, particularly on social media and in motivational compilations. However, there is no verified public record identifying the exact date, event or location where he first made this statement.

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Regardless of its original setting, the quote continues to resonate because it reflects Bachchan's philosophy of perseverance. His career has demonstrated that while life constantly changes, it is the courage to confront challenges that drives lasting progress and success.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Amitabh Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachchan is a celebrated Indian actor and global cinematic icon, often called Bollywood's

What is the meaning of Amitabh Bachchan's quote about change and challenge?

The quote means change is inevitable, but progress comes from accepting challenges with determination. Challenges help individuals develop new skills, gain confidence, and discover their true potential.

How does Amitabh Bachchan inspire people?

He inspires millions through his eloquence, wisdom, and motivational outlook on life. His speeches, television appearances, and social media posts encourage resilience, self-belief, and continuous growth.

When and where did Amitabh Bachchan first say the quote,

There is no verified public record identifying the exact date, event, or location where he first made this statement. It has been widely circulated through his inspirational messages and social media.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Tuesday Success Quote
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