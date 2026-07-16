Quote Of The Day | Sarah Silverman’s Inspiring Words On Overcoming Anxiety And Regret

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Sarah Silverman's quote connects past regret to depression.

Quote emphasizes present-moment living reduces emotional burdens, improves wellbeing.

Quote's exact origin unverified, but widely attributed to Silverman.

Sarah Silverman is an American comedian, actress, writer and producer known for her fearless humour and candid discussions about personal struggles, including mental health. Throughout her career, she has spoken openly about living with depression and anxiety, encouraging honest conversations around emotional wellbeing. Her words often go beyond comedy, offering thoughtful reflections on life. One of her most shared quotes highlights the importance of mindfulness and focusing on the present instead of becoming trapped by regrets or worries.

Quote And Its Meaning

“If you live in the past that’s depression, and if you live in the future, that’s anxiety. So you have no choice but to live in the present.” – Sarah Silverman

This quote delivers a simple yet profound message about mental wellbeing. Silverman suggests that dwelling endlessly on past mistakes, disappointments or painful memories can fuel feelings of depression, while constantly worrying about what lies ahead can create anxiety. The only place where peace truly exists is the present moment.

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Her words encourage people to appreciate what is happening now instead of becoming consumed by events they cannot change or control. While the quote is inspirational, it should not be taken as a clinical definition of depression or anxiety, which are complex medical conditions requiring appropriate care. Instead, it serves as a reminder that practising mindfulness and staying grounded in the present can help reduce unnecessary emotional burdens and improve overall wellbeing.

When And Where Was It Said?

There is no verified public record identifying the exact occasion, interview, speech or event where Sarah Silverman first said this quote. It has been widely shared across social media and motivational websites, but no reliable source attributes it to a specific date or venue. In fact, a very similar saying has long been popularly attributed to the ancient Chinese philosopher Laozi (Lao Tzu), although that attribution is also debated. Therefore, while the quote is frequently linked to Sarah Silverman online, its precise origin remains unverified.