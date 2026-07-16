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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day | Sarah Silverman’s Inspiring Words On Overcoming Anxiety And Regret

Quote Of The Day | Sarah Silverman’s Inspiring Words On Overcoming Anxiety And Regret

Sarah Silverman’s widely shared quote urges people to let go of the past and future, reminding us that true peace comes from living in the present moment.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Sarah Silverman's quote connects past regret to depression.
  • Quote emphasizes present-moment living reduces emotional burdens, improves wellbeing.
  • Quote's exact origin unverified, but widely attributed to Silverman.

Sarah Silverman is an American comedian, actress, writer and producer known for her fearless humour and candid discussions about personal struggles, including mental health. Throughout her career, she has spoken openly about living with depression and anxiety, encouraging honest conversations around emotional wellbeing. Her words often go beyond comedy, offering thoughtful reflections on life. One of her most shared quotes highlights the importance of mindfulness and focusing on the present instead of becoming trapped by regrets or worries.

Quote And Its Meaning

“If you live in the past that’s depression, and if you live in the future, that’s anxiety. So you have no choice but to live in the present.” – Sarah Silverman

This quote delivers a simple yet profound message about mental wellbeing. Silverman suggests that dwelling endlessly on past mistakes, disappointments or painful memories can fuel feelings of depression, while constantly worrying about what lies ahead can create anxiety. The only place where peace truly exists is the present moment.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Paulo Coelho's Timeless Words Reveal The Power Of Self-Improvement

Her words encourage people to appreciate what is happening now instead of becoming consumed by events they cannot change or control. While the quote is inspirational, it should not be taken as a clinical definition of depression or anxiety, which are complex medical conditions requiring appropriate care. Instead, it serves as a reminder that practising mindfulness and staying grounded in the present can help reduce unnecessary emotional burdens and improve overall wellbeing.

When And Where Was It Said?

There is no verified public record identifying the exact occasion, interview, speech or event where Sarah Silverman first said this quote. It has been widely shared across social media and motivational websites, but no reliable source attributes it to a specific date or venue. In fact, a very similar saying has long been popularly attributed to the ancient Chinese philosopher Laozi (Lao Tzu), although that attribution is also debated. Therefore, while the quote is frequently linked to Sarah Silverman online, its precise origin remains unverified.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sarah Silverman known for in her career?

Sarah Silverman is an American comedian, actress, writer, and producer. She is known for her fearless humor and candid discussions about personal struggles, including mental health.

What is the meaning behind Sarah Silverman's quote about the past, present, and future?

Her quote suggests that dwelling on past regrets leads to depression, and constantly worrying about the future creates anxiety. It encourages living in the present moment for true peace.

Is Silverman's quote a clinical definition of depression or anxiety?

No, the quote is not intended as a clinical definition of these conditions. It serves as an inspirational reminder that mindfulness can help reduce emotional burdens and improve wellbeing.

What is the origin of Sarah Silverman's famous quote?

There is no verified public record identifying the exact occasion or event where Sarah Silverman first said this quote. Its precise origin remains unverified, though a similar saying is attributed to Laozi.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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