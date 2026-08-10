Delhi HC Restrains Misuse Of Tabu's Identity; Google, Meta, X Told To Remove 150+ URLs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tabu secured court protection against online identity exploitation.

Platforms ordered to remove over 150 objectionable URLs.

Court expressed concern, ordered platforms to disclose user details.

Bollywood actor Tabu has secured interim protection from the Delhi High Court against the unauthorised use of her name, image, voice, photographs and other aspects of her identity. The court has directed major digital platforms, including Google, Meta, X and Reddit, to remove or disable access to more than 150 URLs carrying allegedly objectionable and unauthorised content linked to the actor.

As per ANI, The order came after Tabu approached the court alleging that her personality and publicity rights were being exploited online through AI-generated content, deepfakes, fake accounts, unauthorised merchandise and other material.

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Delhi HC Acts On Tabu's Personality Rights Plea

Justice Jyoti Singh, hearing Tabu’s petition with Senior Advocate Swati Sukumar, who was appearing for the actor, considered material identified across social media platforms, e-commerce listings and websites.

The court granted an ex-parte interim injunction restraining the unauthorised exploitation of Tabu’s identity, including through artificial intelligence, deepfakes, face morphing and other digital technologies.

The court observed that Tabu’s name and stage name, ‘Tabu’, along with her image, voice, likeness and other personality attributes, have developed a distinct identity and are immediately associated with her by the public.

According to Live Law, the court orally observed: "You have no idea what those pornographic videos were... they were as bad as you could get it. If one was to leave it to them... and take, say, about two or three weeks to go by, that kind of content [would have already spread]."

Court Raises Concern Over Rapid Spread Of Obectionable Content

Representatives of the digital platforms pointed to safeguards already in place, including automated detection systems, in-app grievance mechanisms, the grievance redressal process under the IT Rules and guidelines framed by the Madras High Court concerning non-consensual images.

However, the court talked about the difficulty of stopping harmful material before it spreads widely.

According to Live Law, Justice Singh said, "The problem does not lie in policy framing or their implementation. The problem lies in how to have a mechanism where they can be nipped in the bud. They just do not go online."

The court also indicated that an amicus curiae would be appointed to assist with the wider legal questions arising from the case.

"I will be appointing an amicus. Both sides... maybe we can say that some of these ancillary issues arise, so they can also be framed, and then we will go into it slowly, one by one," the court said, asking the lawyers to assist the process as officers of the court.

Google, Meta, X And Reddit Ordered To Remove URLs

The Delhi High Court issued platform-specific directions covering more than 150 identified URLs.

Google LLC has been ordered to remove, disable or take down 21 URLs in one set, eight in another and five in a third, within 36 hours of receiving the order.

Meta Platforms Inc. has been directed to remove or disable 73 URLs listed in Document-A, 28 URLs in Document-B and five URLs in Document-C, also within 36 hours.

X Corp. has been ordered to remove three identified URLs, while eBay Inc. has been directed to take down URLs numbered 15 to 20 in Document-C. Reddit Inc. has also been ordered to remove specified URLs within the same 36-hour timeframe.

The directions extend beyond the individual URLs, with the court also issuing instructions concerning certain domains and other online material.

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Tabu Raises Concern Over Fake Booking Account, Merchandise

The case also involves an Instagram account that allegedly offered bookings for Tabu’s appearances and performances. The actor told the court that she had no connection with the account and had never authorised anyone to arrange bookings on her behalf.

According to the plaint, the account had around 2,000 followers and allegedly used Tabu’s name, photographs and video clips in a manner that suggested an association with her.

The interim protection also covers such unauthorised commercial use of the actor’s personality attributes.

Tabu further alleged that various websites were selling mugs, posters, calendars, hoodies, sweatshirts and other merchandise carrying her photographs.

Her counsel argued that the use of her photographs created an unauthorised commercial connection with the actor and exploited the commercial value associated with her identity.

Court Directs Platforms To Share Subscriber And IP Details

In another key direction, the court ordered Google, Meta, X, Reddit and GoDaddy, wherever applicable, to disclose Basic Subscriber Information and IP log details to Tabu.

The information could help the actor identify individuals allegedly operating accounts or publishing material that exploits her identity and personality rights.

The High Court also took note of Tabu’s long career and reputation, including her work in Indian and international cinema, her Padma Shri, two National Awards and other honours. The order records that she has millions of followers, including around 3.2 million on Instagram, and has been associated with several prominent brands.

Tabu's Commercial Suit To Continue

The Delhi High Court has formally registered the plaint as a commercial suit and issued summons to the defendants.

According to ANI, the remaining defendants have been given 30 days from receiving the summons to file their written statements. Issues concerning the discovery, production and inspection of documents have also been taken up.

The application seeking discovery and inspection has been issued notice, with the matter returnable before the court on December 7, 2026.

The interim injunction will remain in force until the next hearing, subject to further orders.