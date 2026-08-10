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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShehnaaz Gill’s Nose Ring Gets Stuck In Her Throat During ‘Ishqnama’ Shoot, BTS Video Leaves Fans Worried

Shehnaaz Gill’s Nose Ring Gets Stuck In Her Throat During ‘Ishqnama’ Shoot, BTS Video Leaves Fans Worried

The incident took place on the sets of Ishqnama, where Shehnaaz Gill was seen struggling after her nose ring accidentally slipped into her mouth, causing her to choke.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shehnaaz Gill accidentally swallowed her nose ring during filming Ishqnama.
  • Viral video showed incident, fans expressed concern for her well-being.
  • Gill also addressed dating rumors involving actor Raghav Juyal recently.

Shehnaaz Gill has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Ishqnama, in which she accidentally swallowed her nose ring while filming a scene for the movie, which was released on July 24. The now-viral video shows the moment Shehnaaz realises the nose ring has slipped into her throat and how she managed the situation. Her co-star Saurabh Sachdeva is also seen helping her get the ring out.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Nose Ring Gets Stuck During Shoot

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote, “Before the video… here’s a little BTS story. So many of you were asking me to post the nathni moment.”

In the video, Shehnaaz appears to choke and cough repeatedly after the nose ring slips into her throat. As she struggles to get it out, Saurabh Sachdeva can be seen patting her back and helping her dislodge the ring.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

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The video, shared on August 7, quickly went viral, prompting fans to express concern for Shehnaaz’s well-being. One fan wrote, “OMG… I truly admire and love how dedicated you are, darling! But please stay safe!! You are precious, so take care of yourself!”

Another commented, “You’re super strong. Take care.”

“Queen for a reason,” a third fan wrote, while another urged her to “always put your health first.”

“Health comes first, Sana… Take care of yourself, you are precious,” another fan commented.

Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Dating Rumours

Shehnaaz Gill has also been in the spotlight amid dating rumours involving actor Raghav Juyal. The two were recently spotted together at Raghav’s birthday party, where they were seen holding hands. Raghav was also seen helping Shehnaaz as they got into a car. This led to the speculation that they are in a romantic relationship.  

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However, Shehnaaz later dodged a question about Raghav during an interview and referred to him as a “close friend”.

“No personal questions, please,” she said. She later asked her fans to root for Raghav. “Mere dost ki film aa rahi hai, Bhai Tera Star Hai, aap please usko support karo. [My friend’s film Bhai Tera Star Hai is coming, please support him.]”

 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Viral Video Shehnaaz Gill BTS Ishqnama
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