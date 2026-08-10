Chennai Car Crash: AR Rahman’s Son Ameen Suffers Minor Injuries After Porsche Collides With Cab

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AR Rahman's son Ameen injured in Chennai car crash.

Ameen, friend, and cab passenger sustained minor injuries.

Police investigating Porsche-cab collision; reviewing CCTV footage.

AR Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, sustained minor injuries in the wee hours of Monday after the car he was travelling in collided with a cab in Chennai. Following this, he was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged after doctors treated him for injuries.

AR Rahman’s Son Met With Car Accident

According to police, Ameen and his friend were heading towards Guindy on Jawaharlal Nehru Road at around 3:30 am in the morning. That’s when, a Wagon-R cab collided into their luxury car, a Porsche, near the Olympia Tech Park stretch.

Both Ameen and his friend sustained minor injuries and were later discharged after doctors treated them.

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The passenger in the cab was also hurt and was taken to Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. That individual, too, was treated and discharged.

Police Probe On

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) has launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Officers are working to determine how the cab entered the main road and whether excessive speed on the part of either driver played a role in the collision.

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As part of the inquiry, investigators plan to review CCTV footage from nearby surveillance cameras to piece together an accurate timeline of events leading up to the crash.

The Adyar TIW continues to investigate the case to establish the precise cause of the accident and determine whether any traffic regulations were violated.