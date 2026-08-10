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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesChennai Car Crash: AR Rahman’s Son Ameen Suffers Minor Injuries After Porsche Collides With Cab

Chennai Car Crash: AR Rahman’s Son Ameen Suffers Minor Injuries After Porsche Collides With Cab

AR Ameen and his friend were rushed to a nearby hospital after the Porsche they were travelling in met with an accident in Chennai.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AR Rahman's son Ameen injured in Chennai car crash.
  • Ameen, friend, and cab passenger sustained minor injuries.
  • Police investigating Porsche-cab collision; reviewing CCTV footage.

AR Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, sustained minor injuries in the wee hours of Monday after the car he was travelling in collided with a cab in Chennai. Following this, he was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged after doctors treated him for injuries. 

AR Rahman’s Son Met With Car Accident

According to police, Ameen and his friend were heading towards Guindy on Jawaharlal Nehru Road at around 3:30 am in the morning. That’s when, a Wagon-R cab collided into their luxury car, a Porsche, near the Olympia Tech Park stretch. 

Both Ameen and his friend sustained minor injuries and were later discharged after doctors treated them. 

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The passenger in the cab was also hurt and was taken to Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. That individual, too, was treated and discharged.

Police Probe On

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) has launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Officers are working to determine how the cab entered the main road and whether excessive speed on the part of either driver played a role in the collision. 

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As part of the inquiry, investigators plan to review CCTV footage from nearby surveillance cameras to piece together an accurate timeline of events leading up to the crash.

The Adyar TIW continues to investigate the case to establish the precise cause of the accident and determine whether any traffic regulations were violated.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to AR Rahman's son, AR Ameen?

AR Ameen sustained minor injuries in the wee hours of Monday after the car he was traveling in collided with a cab in Chennai. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Where did the car accident involving AR Ameen occur?

The accident occurred on Jawaharlal Nehru Road, near the Olympia Tech Park stretch in Chennai. AR Ameen and his friend were heading towards Guindy at the time.

Were there any other injuries in the accident?

Yes, AR Ameen's friend and the passenger in the cab also sustained minor injuries. All individuals involved were treated and subsequently discharged from the hospital.

Who is investigating the accident?

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) has launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the accident. They are investigating factors like the cab's entry onto the main road and potential excessive speed.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
AR Rahman Chennai AR Ameen
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