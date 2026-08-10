India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesFilmmaker Lauds Kunal Kamra's Bengaluru Show, Says We’ve Developed A ‘Fear’ Of Laughing At Political Leaders

Filmmaker Lauds Kunal Kamra's Bengaluru Show, Says We’ve Developed A ‘Fear’ Of Laughing At Political Leaders

Filmmaker Apurva M Asrani praised Kunal Kamra’s Bengaluru stand-up show. He talked about the political satire, fear and the changing space for comedy from 2014 to 2026.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apurva Asrani attended Kunal Kamra's stand-up show in Bengaluru.
  • Police protected the event; audience recording was strictly prohibited.
  • Asrani observed a growing post-2014 fear of political satire.
  • Comedians like Kamra foster public's ability to mock power.

Filmmaker Apurva M Asrani praised comedian Kunal Kamra after attending his stand-up show in Bengaluru. He described the experience as a reminder of how much space for political laughter and satire has changed over the years. Talking about the show, Asrani contrasted the freedom to mock political leaders before 2014 with what he sees as a growing fear of laughing at those in power in 2026.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill’s Nose Ring Gets Stuck In Her Throat During ‘Ishqnama’ Shoot, BTS Video Leaves Fans Worried

Kunal Kamra's Bengaluru Show Takes Place Amid Security Concerns

Asrani said that he attended Kamra's live stand-up performance for the first time. Talking about the venue, "When we arrived, there were about nine policemen stationed outside. We had to hand over our IDs so that, in case anyone created a ruckus, the police would have the details of everyone inside."

"It felt strangely like walking into a potential danger zone just to watch a stand-up show," he added.

Yet, Asrani said, the police present in the 'Congress-ruled state' had a different purpose. Rather than preventing Kamra from performing, they were there to protect the comedian, the audience and their right to laugh.

Kamra Didn't Allow Audience To Record The Show

Another striking aspect of the evening was the decision not to allow video recordings of the performance.

Asrani pointed to the risks involved. A short clip, removed from its original context, could quickly spread online and trigger another cycle of outrage, threats and legal action.

He said, "Unlike comedians with enormous commercial ecosystems (he mentioned Samay Raina) around them, Kunal doesn’t have the luxury of a battery of lawyers at his beck n call. Also, a recording doesn’t just expose the comedian. It can expose everyone who laughed in that room to a completely different kind of backlash."

Apurva M Asrani Says Kunal Kamra Was 'Incredibly Human'

Asrani admitted that he had expected Kamra to appear somewhat cocky, given the controversies and pressure the comedian has faced. Instead, he found him vulnerable, self-deprecating and deeply human.

The filmmaker said, "He spoke hilariously about a venue being broken down by Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai, about being repeatedly summoned and harassed after speaking about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and about the extraordinary machinery that seems to swing into action when a comedian says something powerful people don’t like."

However, Asrani said Kamra didn't deliver these experiences with bitterness or a sense of revenge. The stories combined humour with vulnerability, insight and self-deprecation.

ALSO READ: 'Referred To Mohanlal Sir As Secondary Artist': Jude Anthany Joseph Reveals Why He Quit Ayushmann Khurrana's Film

'Have Developed A Fear Of Laughing'

After the show ended, Asrani went backstage to meet Kunal Kamra. Talking about their conversation, the filmmaker said, "Backstage, I met Kunal and the wonderful Shyam Rangeela, who did an absolutely hilarious act as Prime Minister Modi. All I will say is that it felt strangely satisfying to see ‘Modiji’ finally answer questions from the public. I also told Kunal something that had struck me during the evening. Before 2014, we were used to laughing at our political leaders."

"Manmohan Singh was mocked. Rajiv Gandhi was mocked. V. P. Singh was mocked. Lalu Prasad Yadav was mocked. Television satire regularly lampooned our politicians. We had caricatures, spoofs, political cartoons and comedy shows that treated even the most powerful people in the country as fair game," he added.

Talking about how there was once far less hesitation about making a Prime Minister or Chief Minister the target of humour, Asrani said, “Nobody seemed to think that laughing at a Prime Minister or Chief Minister was an act of treason.”

The filmmaker's larger point was about how dramatically that atmosphere has changed.

He said, “Somewhere between 2014 and 2026, we seem to have developed a fear of even laughing at power.”

Asrani concluded by arguing that comedians such as Kunal Kamra and Shyam Rangeela play an important role in keeping the public's ability to laugh at power alive.

For him, their comedy serves as a reminder that political power should not place anyone beyond satire, and that the public still has a role to play in holding those in power to account.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the security situation like at Kunal Kamra's Bengaluru show?

Nine policemen were stationed outside, and IDs were checked for everyone attending. While initially feeling like a danger zone, the police were there to protect the comedian and audience.

Why did Kunal Kamra's show not permit video recordings?

Video recordings were disallowed to prevent short clips from being taken out of context. This protects Kamra and the audience from potential online outrage, threats, and legal action.

What was Apurva M Asrani's impression of Kunal Kamra during the live show?

Asrani expected Kamra to be cocky but found him vulnerable, self-deprecating, and deeply human. Kamra shared past controversies with humor and vulnerability.

How has the space for political satire changed, according to Apurva M Asrani?

Asrani noted that before 2014, there was freedom to mock political leaders without fear. However, between 2014 and 2026, a

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Aug 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kunal Kamra Shyam Rangeela Apurva M Asrani Kunal Kamra Bengaluru Show
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Filmmaker Lauds Kunal Kamra's Bengaluru Show, Says We’ve Developed A ‘Fear’ Of Laughing At Political Leaders
Filmmaker Lauds Kunal Kamra's Bengaluru Show, Says We’ve Developed A ‘Fear’ Of Laughing At Political Leaders
Celebrities
Shehnaaz Gill’s Nose Ring Gets Stuck In Her Throat During ‘Ishqnama’ Shoot, BTS Video Leaves Fans Worried
Shehnaaz Gill’s Nose Ring Gets Stuck In Her Throat During ‘Ishqnama’ Shoot, BTS Video Viral
Celebrities
Asur 3: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti Series To Go On Floors In September, New Actor Joins
Asur 3: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti Series To Go On Floors In September, New Actor Joins
Celebrities
'Referred To Mohanlal Sir As Secondary Artist': Jude Anthany Joseph Reveals Why He Quit Ayushmann Khurrana's Film
'Referred To Mohanlal Sir As Secondary Artist': Jude Anthany Joseph Reveals Why He Quit Ayushmann Khurrana's Film
Advertisement

Videos

JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Break 3 Barricades, March Toward Assembly
Assembly March: Fasting protester Devendra Mahto reaches the march site by ambulance
Ranchi Protest: Students refuse to back down, continue peaceful sit-in after police barricading
Jharkhand Student Protest: Students stage a sit-in demanding cancellation of JSSC CGL and a CBI probe
Jharkhand Exam Scam: ED Begins Probe Into JPSC 14th and Other Exam Irregularities
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget