Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apurva Asrani attended Kunal Kamra's stand-up show in Bengaluru.

Police protected the event; audience recording was strictly prohibited.

Asrani observed a growing post-2014 fear of political satire.

Comedians like Kamra foster public's ability to mock power.

Filmmaker Apurva M Asrani praised comedian Kunal Kamra after attending his stand-up show in Bengaluru. He described the experience as a reminder of how much space for political laughter and satire has changed over the years. Talking about the show, Asrani contrasted the freedom to mock political leaders before 2014 with what he sees as a growing fear of laughing at those in power in 2026.

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Kunal Kamra's Bengaluru Show Takes Place Amid Security Concerns

Asrani said that he attended Kamra's live stand-up performance for the first time. Talking about the venue, "When we arrived, there were about nine policemen stationed outside. We had to hand over our IDs so that, in case anyone created a ruckus, the police would have the details of everyone inside."

"It felt strangely like walking into a potential danger zone just to watch a stand-up show," he added.

Yet, Asrani said, the police present in the 'Congress-ruled state' had a different purpose. Rather than preventing Kamra from performing, they were there to protect the comedian, the audience and their right to laugh.

I went to watch stand up comic Kunal Kamra live for the first time yesterday, at a small underground venue in Bengaluru.



Several of his ‘Standing Up’ shows in another Bengaluru locality had been cancelled after right-wing groups threatened to disrupt them, and the shows were… pic.twitter.com/YJYBQTRj8Z — Apurva M Asrani (@Apurvasrani) August 10, 2026

Kamra Didn't Allow Audience To Record The Show

Another striking aspect of the evening was the decision not to allow video recordings of the performance.

Asrani pointed to the risks involved. A short clip, removed from its original context, could quickly spread online and trigger another cycle of outrage, threats and legal action.

He said, "Unlike comedians with enormous commercial ecosystems (he mentioned Samay Raina) around them, Kunal doesn’t have the luxury of a battery of lawyers at his beck n call. Also, a recording doesn’t just expose the comedian. It can expose everyone who laughed in that room to a completely different kind of backlash."

Apurva M Asrani Says Kunal Kamra Was 'Incredibly Human'

Asrani admitted that he had expected Kamra to appear somewhat cocky, given the controversies and pressure the comedian has faced. Instead, he found him vulnerable, self-deprecating and deeply human.

The filmmaker said, "He spoke hilariously about a venue being broken down by Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai, about being repeatedly summoned and harassed after speaking about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and about the extraordinary machinery that seems to swing into action when a comedian says something powerful people don’t like."

However, Asrani said Kamra didn't deliver these experiences with bitterness or a sense of revenge. The stories combined humour with vulnerability, insight and self-deprecation.

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'Have Developed A Fear Of Laughing'

After the show ended, Asrani went backstage to meet Kunal Kamra. Talking about their conversation, the filmmaker said, "Backstage, I met Kunal and the wonderful Shyam Rangeela, who did an absolutely hilarious act as Prime Minister Modi. All I will say is that it felt strangely satisfying to see ‘Modiji’ finally answer questions from the public. I also told Kunal something that had struck me during the evening. Before 2014, we were used to laughing at our political leaders."

"Manmohan Singh was mocked. Rajiv Gandhi was mocked. V. P. Singh was mocked. Lalu Prasad Yadav was mocked. Television satire regularly lampooned our politicians. We had caricatures, spoofs, political cartoons and comedy shows that treated even the most powerful people in the country as fair game," he added.

Talking about how there was once far less hesitation about making a Prime Minister or Chief Minister the target of humour, Asrani said, “Nobody seemed to think that laughing at a Prime Minister or Chief Minister was an act of treason.”

The filmmaker's larger point was about how dramatically that atmosphere has changed.

He said, “Somewhere between 2014 and 2026, we seem to have developed a fear of even laughing at power.”

Asrani concluded by arguing that comedians such as Kunal Kamra and Shyam Rangeela play an important role in keeping the public's ability to laugh at power alive.

For him, their comedy serves as a reminder that political power should not place anyone beyond satire, and that the public still has a role to play in holding those in power to account.