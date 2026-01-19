Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I Will Never Forgive Him': Sunita Ahuja Names Woman Amid Govinda Affair Claims, Hints At Blackmail

Sunita Ahuja opens up about her troubled marriage with Govinda, hints at an alleged affair, names a woman, and speaks candidly about trust, family, and betrayal.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a candid interview, Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood star Govinda, has once again hinted at the actor’s alleged unfaithfulness. She suggested that Govinda might be involved with a newcomer from the film industry and claimed that this individual could be blackmailing him for money. “If I get confirmation, I will never forgive Govinda,” Sunita declared, adding that the alleged affair is affecting their family and even Govinda’s support towards their son’s budding career.

Trust And Marriage Under Strain

(Image Source: Pinterest/bollywoodshaadis)
(Image Source: Pinterest/bollywoodshaadis)

Reflecting on her personal struggles, Sunita called 2025 a turbulent year. “The year was disastrous for me. My family life was disrupted. I was hearing things about Govinda that made me unhappy,” she said. She stressed that faith and trust are the pillars of any marriage, noting, “Once you lose trust, the marriage doesn’t last. Divorce and infidelity have sadly become very common.” Sunita added that at her age of 63, hearing such rumours is especially hurtful, particularly when children are grown and family stability matters the most.

Sunita also shared the story of their early romance. She met Govinda while still in school, while he was completing his BCom. Despite her affluent background, she chose to marry him when he had neither house nor car, motivated by love rather than wealth. “I never ran after money. If I had, I would have married someone else, as my father wanted,” she recalled, highlighting the stark contrast with today’s trend of arranged matches with financial safeguards and medical checks.

Allegations Against ‘Komal’

During the interview, Sunita hinted at the name of the alleged newcomer, saying, “Is your name, Komal? This name is a bit problematic.” She added, laughing, that she dislikes the name and that the girl in question has reportedly caused significant turmoil in Govinda’s life.

Sunita commented on a concerning trend in the industry, where young aspiring actresses allegedly target established stars for financial and career leverage. “These girls often rely on a sugar daddy to manage expenses. Their looks may be ordinary, but they aspire to become heroines and then manipulate the situation,” she said. Sunita also mentioned that at Govinda’s age, such actions are unacceptable, particularly with family responsibilities like their daughter’s marriage and their son’s career in focus.

Family And Career Concerns

(Image Source: Twitter/@FilmyGlamour)
(Image Source: Twitter/@FilmyGlamour)

Sunita claimed that Govinda has not supported their son, Yashvardan Ahuja, in his acting career. “Yash is self-made. He has gone through 90 auditions without my husband’s help. I told Govinda, ‘If you won’t help our kids, who will?’” she said, stressing that the company he keeps and his decisions have negatively impacted not only their family but also his own career trajectory.

'I Will Never Forgive Govinda'

Closing on a firm note, Sunita expressed her frustration at alleged family interference and external pressures. “I am again telling you, some people around him only listen to money-minded influences. If I confirm these matters, I will never forgive Govinda,” she stated, leaving little room for ambiguity regarding her stance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations has Sunita Ahuja made against her husband, Govinda?

Sunita Ahuja has alleged that Govinda may be involved with a newcomer in the film industry and that this individual might be blackmailing him for money.

How has the alleged affair affected Govinda's family?

Sunita claims the alleged affair is affecting their family life and impacting Govinda's support for their son's acting career.

What is Sunita Ahuja's stance on trust in marriage?

Sunita believes trust is a cornerstone of marriage, stating that losing it can lead to the end of a relationship, and that divorce and infidelity are sadly common.

What are Sunita Ahuja's concerns about young actresses in the industry?

She expressed concern that some young actresses target established stars for financial and career leverage, manipulating situations for their gain.

Has Govinda supported his son Yashvardan Ahuja's acting career?

Sunita claims Govinda has not supported their son's career, stating Yash is self-made and has undergone many auditions without his father's help.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
