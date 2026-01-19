Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a candid interview, Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood star Govinda, has once again hinted at the actor’s alleged unfaithfulness. She suggested that Govinda might be involved with a newcomer from the film industry and claimed that this individual could be blackmailing him for money. “If I get confirmation, I will never forgive Govinda,” Sunita declared, adding that the alleged affair is affecting their family and even Govinda’s support towards their son’s budding career.

Trust And Marriage Under Strain

Reflecting on her personal struggles, Sunita called 2025 a turbulent year. “The year was disastrous for me. My family life was disrupted. I was hearing things about Govinda that made me unhappy,” she said. She stressed that faith and trust are the pillars of any marriage, noting, “Once you lose trust, the marriage doesn’t last. Divorce and infidelity have sadly become very common.” Sunita added that at her age of 63, hearing such rumours is especially hurtful, particularly when children are grown and family stability matters the most.

Sunita also shared the story of their early romance. She met Govinda while still in school, while he was completing his BCom. Despite her affluent background, she chose to marry him when he had neither house nor car, motivated by love rather than wealth. “I never ran after money. If I had, I would have married someone else, as my father wanted,” she recalled, highlighting the stark contrast with today’s trend of arranged matches with financial safeguards and medical checks.

Allegations Against ‘Komal’

During the interview, Sunita hinted at the name of the alleged newcomer, saying, “Is your name, Komal? This name is a bit problematic.” She added, laughing, that she dislikes the name and that the girl in question has reportedly caused significant turmoil in Govinda’s life.

Sunita commented on a concerning trend in the industry, where young aspiring actresses allegedly target established stars for financial and career leverage. “These girls often rely on a sugar daddy to manage expenses. Their looks may be ordinary, but they aspire to become heroines and then manipulate the situation,” she said. Sunita also mentioned that at Govinda’s age, such actions are unacceptable, particularly with family responsibilities like their daughter’s marriage and their son’s career in focus.

Family And Career Concerns

Sunita claimed that Govinda has not supported their son, Yashvardan Ahuja, in his acting career. “Yash is self-made. He has gone through 90 auditions without my husband’s help. I told Govinda, ‘If you won’t help our kids, who will?’” she said, stressing that the company he keeps and his decisions have negatively impacted not only their family but also his own career trajectory.

'I Will Never Forgive Govinda'

Closing on a firm note, Sunita expressed her frustration at alleged family interference and external pressures. “I am again telling you, some people around him only listen to money-minded influences. If I confirm these matters, I will never forgive Govinda,” she stated, leaving little room for ambiguity regarding her stance.