Shah Rukh Khan Records Son AbRam's School Performance, Proud Dad Moment Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts as he records son AbRam Khan’s school performance. The proud father moment goes viral on social media.

Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 12:11 PM (IST)

Shah Rukh Khan proved once again why fans lovingly call him the ultimate family man as he was spotted cheering for his youngest son, AbRam Khan, during a school function. A video from the event surfaced on social media on Monday and quickly went viral, capturing an intimate and heartwarming father-son moment that resonated with fans across platforms.

AbRam Steals the Show on Stage

In the now-viral clip, 12-year-old AbRam is seen performing on stage with his classmates and a few senior students. Dressed in a bright green kurta, AbRam appeared confident and comfortable under the spotlight, drawing loud applause from the audience. His stage presence, ease, and enthusiasm were hard to miss, with many online users praising the young performer for his natural charm.

What caught equal attention, however, was the reaction from the audience — particularly that of Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Proud Father Moment Wins Hearts

Seated among the crowd, Shah Rukh Khan was seen recording AbRam’s performance on his phone, his face lit up with a broad smile. Dressed in an all-black outfit paired with a black bandana, the superstar looked relaxed and deeply invested in the moment. Beside him sat Gauri Khan, who complemented the occasion in an elegant white ensemble, smiling proudly as she watched her son on stage.

The video beautifully captured a candid family moment, showing Shah Rukh not as the global superstar, but as a doting father soaking in his child’s achievement.

AbRam, born on May 27, 2013, via surrogacy, is the youngest of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s three children. Over the years, Shah Rukh has spoken fondly about him in interviews, often calling him the “sunshine” of his life.

Fans Shower Love on the Viral Video

As soon as the clip began circulating online, fans flooded social media with warm reactions. One user commented, “What a cute performance by Abram,” while another wrote, “Cute moment captured by King Khan.” Several others described it as a “proud father moment,” with one fan enthusiastically stating, “Abram is a superstar already!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)

What’s Next for Shah Rukh Khan

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his much-anticipated film King. The project has already generated massive buzz as it marks his first major big-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan. While the release date remains unannounced, the film is widely expected to arrive in theatres in 2026.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan Abram AbRam Khan School Performance SRK Proud Father Shah Rukh Khan Family Video AbRam Khan Viral Video SRK Son News
