Saira Banu Pens Note After Meeting Hema Malini: ‘Immersed In Memories...'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Saira Banu penned a heartfelt note on her social media as she met Hema Malini, and said both stars spent time "immersing in memories and sharing laughter over stories that time can never erase." Banu posted pictures alongside Malini on her Instagram handle on Saturday. The 80-year-old actor said both of them had been "wishing to meet each other for a very long time".

"You see, Hema and I had been wishing to meet each other for a very long time, but life, in its own way, kept us apart. Not so long ago, she called me, and before I knew it, she was at my doorstep. We spent a beautiful few hours together immersed in memories, reliving those golden days, and sharing laughter over stories that time can never erase," the post began.

Banu recalled the first meeting with the "Sholay" actor on the set of her 1967 film "Diwana", in which she starred alongside Raj Kapoor.

"I first met Hema in 1966, on the sets of Deewana by Raj Kapoor Sahab. She had come along with her producer, Anantswamy to RK Studios, Chembur, and I remember being instantly impressed by her lovely looks." "Soon after, we met again while we were simultaneously shooting at the scenic Krishna Raj Sagar Dam in the South. Our rooms were adjoining, and in the evenings my mother, Hema, her mother and I would sit together in the large verandahs, exchanging beauty secrets. I reminded her how Amma would put lobaan in her hair for freshness and khushboo, a detail that made her laugh in surprise at how much I remembered," she added.

It was Banu and her late husband, and the cinema star Dilip Kumar, who introduced Malini to press in Madras.

"I also recalled how Dilip Sahab and I introduced her to the press in Madras, in a meeting organised by Anantswamy. Dilip Sahab was so kind and gracious to be the main person to introduce her, and Hema was visibly touched by that memory," Banu wrote.

The actor mentioned she recently saw a reality show where Malini danced with her husband and actor Dharmendra, and it warmed Banu's heart.

"Not long ago, it warmed my heart to see her with Dharam ji on a reality show dancing together so beautifully. Dharam ji put his arm around her, and the love and comfort between them was such a joy to watch. She laughed that day and told her her cousin Prabha, who accompanied her that how much 'Saira ji remembers," she added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)