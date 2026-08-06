Will R Madhavan Enter Politics Like Vijay? Here’s What The Actor Said

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor R. Madhavan promotes GDN, praising Vijay's political journey.

Madhavan noted

He firmly stated no intention of joining politics himself.

Actor R Madhavan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film GDN and has been actively promoting it ahead of its theatrical release on August 7. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramkumar, the biographical drama sees Madhavan portraying legendary engineer GD Naidu.

R Madhavan Praises Vijay, Says Change Is Possible

During a recent interaction with Behindwoods TV, the actor also shared his thoughts on the changing political landscape in Tamil Nadu and spoke warmly about actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay.

ALSO READ | Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi Dance Together At Lock Upp 2 Success Party; Harshad Chopda’s Cameo Wins Hearts

When asked about the state's current political climate, Madhavan said that "a lot of good things are happening". Reflecting on Vijay's political rise, he remarked, "It gives me confidence that things can change so quickly. I know Vijay very well. In fact, I should call him CM Vijay now."

His comments have drawn attention, particularly as Vijay continues to strengthen his political presence in Tamil Nadu.

No Plans To Join Politics, Says Madhavan

Despite praising Vijay's political journey, Madhavan made it clear that he has no intention of entering politics himself.

ALSO READ | Hollywood's Iconic The Shining Hotel Faces Wildfire Threat As Oregon Blaze Spreads

Responding to a question about whether he sees politics in his future, the actor said, "I have no interest in politics at all. To enter politics, one must have a genuine passion to serve the people, and I don't think I have that feeling. I want to contribute to society in my own way. Politics is a double-edged sword, and I don't understand enough about it."

On the professional front, Madhavan was last seen in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He will next appear in GDN, alongside Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj and Priyamani. The film is set for a worldwide release on August 7 in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

Apart from GDN, Madhavan also has Adhirashtasali and Circle in the pipeline, both of which are eagerly awaited by fans.