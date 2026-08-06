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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWill R Madhavan Enter Politics Like Vijay? Here’s What The Actor Said

Will R Madhavan Enter Politics Like Vijay? Here’s What The Actor Said

R Madhavan praised Thalapathy Vijay during 'GDN' promotions and added that Vijay's political journey gives him confidence that change is possible.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor R. Madhavan promotes GDN, praising Vijay's political journey.
  • Madhavan noted
  • He firmly stated no intention of joining politics himself.

Actor R Madhavan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film GDN and has been actively promoting it ahead of its theatrical release on August 7. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramkumar, the biographical drama sees Madhavan portraying legendary engineer GD Naidu.

R Madhavan Praises Vijay, Says Change Is Possible

During a recent interaction with Behindwoods TV, the actor also shared his thoughts on the changing political landscape in Tamil Nadu and spoke warmly about actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay.

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When asked about the state's current political climate, Madhavan said that "a lot of good things are happening". Reflecting on Vijay's political rise, he remarked, "It gives me confidence that things can change so quickly. I know Vijay very well. In fact, I should call him CM Vijay now."

His comments have drawn attention, particularly as Vijay continues to strengthen his political presence in Tamil Nadu.

No Plans To Join Politics, Says Madhavan

Despite praising Vijay's political journey, Madhavan made it clear that he has no intention of entering politics himself.

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Responding to a question about whether he sees politics in his future, the actor said, "I have no interest in politics at all. To enter politics, one must have a genuine passion to serve the people, and I don't think I have that feeling. I want to contribute to society in my own way. Politics is a double-edged sword, and I don't understand enough about it."

On the professional front, Madhavan was last seen in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He will next appear in GDN, alongside Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj and Priyamani. The film is set for a worldwide release on August 7 in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

Apart from GDN, Madhavan also has Adhirashtasali and Circle in the pipeline, both of which are eagerly awaited by fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is R. Madhavan planning to enter politics?

No, R. Madhavan has no interest in entering politics. He stated he lacks the genuine passion to serve people required for a political role.

When is R. Madhavan's film GDN releasing?

R. Madhavan's biographical drama GDN, where he portrays G.D. Naidu, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 7.

What are R. Madhavan's thoughts on Vijay's political journey?

Madhavan praised Vijay's political rise, noting it shows how quickly things can change. He even affectionately called him

What are R. Madhavan's upcoming film projects?

Madhavan will next be seen in GDN, releasing on August 7. He also has two other films, Adhirashtasali and Circle, in the pipeline.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Thalapathy Vijay R Madhavan
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