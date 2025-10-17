Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRashmika Mandanna Glows On The Red Carpet, Showcases Stunning Engagement Ring | Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna Glows On The Red Carpet, Showcases Stunning Engagement Ring | Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a black anarkali suit while promoting Thama, sparking engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. Wedding speculations point to February 2026.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rashmika Mandanna recently turned heads during the promotions of her upcoming film Thama, drawing attention not just for her elegance but also for the sparkling diamond ring on her finger, hinting at her engagement with actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Clad in a black anarkali suit with golden detailing, Rashmika posed gracefully for the paparazzi, subtly showcasing the ring that set social media abuzz. Fans and media alike have been speculating about the actress’s relationship status, and this recent public appearance has intensified engagement rumours.

Engagement Rumours: A Private Celebration

Rashmika and Vijay have been dating quietly for several years, keeping their romance away from the public eye. Reports suggest the couple tied the knot in a private engagement ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence on October 3, attended only by close family members.

A source close to Vijay revealed, “The families of Vijay and Rashmika had decided on the auspicious date. The event was an intimate affair with only family members in attendance. The couple plans to tie the knot next year.” While neither Rashmika nor Vijay has officially commented on the engagement, the diamond ring appears to be a clear indicator. Rumours suggest a wedding date set for February 2026.

 

Rashmika flaunting her engagement ring during Thama promos.
byu/speaking_facts06 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Thama: A Dark Love Story

Rashmika is currently promoting her film Thama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. She plays Tadaka opposite Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the dark antagonist Yakshasan, while Malaika Arora makes a special dance appearance. Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik provide comic relief in the suspense-filled narrative.

Set in a fictional world, Thama promises a gripping mix of romance, thrill, and action, releasing on Diwali 2025.

What’s Next for Rashmika

Post-Thama, Rashmika will star in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Produced by Maddock Films, the sequel follows the 2012 cult hit Cocktail, promising romance, fun, and on-screen chemistry among the trio. Fans eagerly await Rashmika’s upcoming projects, alongside the rumours of her real-life wedding.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Ayushmann Khurrana Cocktail 2
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget