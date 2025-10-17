Rashmika Mandanna Glows On The Red Carpet, Showcases Stunning Engagement Ring | Watch Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rashmika Mandanna recently turned heads during the promotions of her upcoming film Thama, drawing attention not just for her elegance but also for the sparkling diamond ring on her finger, hinting at her engagement with actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Clad in a black anarkali suit with golden detailing, Rashmika posed gracefully for the paparazzi, subtly showcasing the ring that set social media abuzz. Fans and media alike have been speculating about the actress’s relationship status, and this recent public appearance has intensified engagement rumours.

Engagement Rumours: A Private Celebration

Rashmika and Vijay have been dating quietly for several years, keeping their romance away from the public eye. Reports suggest the couple tied the knot in a private engagement ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence on October 3, attended only by close family members.

A source close to Vijay revealed, “The families of Vijay and Rashmika had decided on the auspicious date. The event was an intimate affair with only family members in attendance. The couple plans to tie the knot next year.” While neither Rashmika nor Vijay has officially commented on the engagement, the diamond ring appears to be a clear indicator. Rumours suggest a wedding date set for February 2026.

Thama : A Dark Love Story

Rashmika is currently promoting her film Thama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. She plays Tadaka opposite Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the dark antagonist Yakshasan, while Malaika Arora makes a special dance appearance. Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik provide comic relief in the suspense-filled narrative.

Set in a fictional world, Thama promises a gripping mix of romance, thrill, and action, releasing on Diwali 2025.

What’s Next for Rashmika

Post-Thama, Rashmika will star in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Produced by Maddock Films, the sequel follows the 2012 cult hit Cocktail, promising romance, fun, and on-screen chemistry among the trio. Fans eagerly await Rashmika’s upcoming projects, alongside the rumours of her real-life wedding.