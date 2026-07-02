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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Rao Bahadur’ Faces CBFC Cuts, Political Sequences Removed Ahead Of Release

‘Rao Bahadur’ Faces CBFC Cuts, Political Sequences Removed Ahead Of Release

Satyadev’s ‘Rao Bahadur’ has received CBFC clearance with a U/A certificate, clearing the way for its theatrical release on July 3.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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  • Mahesh Babu produced film clashes with 'Alpha' July 3.

Satya Dev’s much-anticipated psychological drama ‘Rao Bahadur’ has cleared a key hurdle ahead of its theatrical release after receiving approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been granted a U/A certificate, paving the way for its release on July 3.

Gandhi And Emergency-Related Scenes Cut

According to reports, while the film has been certified for release, the CBFC has recommended several edits. Certain scenes and dialogues referencing Mahatma Gandhi have been removed or modified, while portions linked to the 1975 Emergency and its political backdrop have also been trimmed following objections.

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The censorship decisions have sparked discussion, given the film’s politically sensitive narrative elements.

Satya Dev’s Period Drama Set For Clash With ‘Alpha’

Produced under Mahesh Babu’s banner, ‘Rao Bahadur’ is directed by Venkatesh Maha and is slated to release in cinemas on July 3. The film will face box office competition from ‘Alpha’, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.

ALSO READ | Same VFX Studio, Different Visuals? Namit Malhotra Reacts As Fans Compare 'Ramayana' With Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

The ensemble cast includes Vikas Muppala, Deepa Thomas, Bala Parashar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka and Master Kiran, among others.

The story revolves around a fading royal family and a man trapped in his past, unable to break free from its emotional hold. Satyadev is set to appear in a striking, never-seen-before avatar in this psychological drama.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main premise of the story in 'Rao Bahadur'?

The story revolves around a fading royal family and a man trapped in his past, unable to break free from its emotional hold. Satyadev stars in a never-seen-before avatar.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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