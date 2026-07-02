Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lokesh underwent martial arts training in Thailand for his role.

The makers of director Arun Matheswaran's upcoming film 'DC', featuring ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj as the hero, have now announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on July 31 this year.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "Devadas and Chandra are ready to light up the big screen! #DC Releasing worldwide from July 31. #DCFromJuly31."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs as this film will mark the acting debut of director Lokesh Kanakaraj.

A special promo for the film that was released on the occasion of Valentine's Day this year gave away the fact that Lokesh Kanakaraj plays a character called Devadas in the film, while Wamiqa Gabbi plays a character called Chandra and actress Sanjana A K plays a character called Parvathi.

The video released was on similar lines to the title teaser of the film, which the makers released last year. The promo appeared to lend credibility to rumours that this film would be a gangster drama.

The promo starts off with Parvathi approaching a mike to but is unable to speak or sing. We then see Chandra putting on make up in what appears to be a house of ill repute. There are scenes that show Devadas and Parvathi having a conversation and Devadas consoling Chandra. The promo also has some grim visuals. Devadas is seen slitting the throat of an injured man and severing the head of another. The video ends with Devadas and Chandra getting away in a car.

The film is slated to hit screens this year. It has dialogues by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan.

Music for the film is by Anirudh and cinematography is by Mukesh G. Editing for the film is by G K Prasanna and art direction by Kannan S.

It may be recalled that sources had told IANS that work on the film was progressing at a brisk pace and the entire film was likely to be ready now.

For the unaware, Lokesh Kanakaraj had undergone martial arts training for this film. Lokesh underwent martial arts training in Thailand for this film soon after he directed Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', which hit screens worldwide on August 14 last year.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)