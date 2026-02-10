Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ranveer Singh Receives Threat Via WhatsApp, Security Beefed Up Outside His Home

Ranveer Singh Receives Threat Via WhatsApp, Security Beefed Up Outside His Home

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 06:11 PM (IST)

Following the recent firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a threat message. According to sources, the threat was sent via a WhatsApp voice note, in which the sender allegedly demanded a large sum of money running into crores. After receiving the message, Ranveer Singh immediately informed the Mumbai Police.

In response, security has been tightened outside the actor’s residence as a precautionary measure. Police officials have also launched an investigation and are working to trace the individual who sent the threatening voice note.

Authorities have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the actor’s safety, while efforts continue to identify and apprehend the sender of the message.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
