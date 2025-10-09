Bhagwant Mann Bids Emotional Farewell To Rajvir Jawanda: 'A Legend Lost Too Soon'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, October 9, attended the funeral of late Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda at his native village Pona, near Jagraon in Ludhiana district. The singer-turned-politician paid his final respects and met the bereaved family to offer condolences after the tragic loss.

Following the visit, CM Mann took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his sorrow and commemorate the celebrated artist who passed away on Wednesday.

ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਗਾਇਕ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਜਵੰਦਾ ਦੀ ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਬੱਦੀ ਨੇੜੇ ਵਾਪਰੇ ਭਿਆਨਕ ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਲਾਜ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਹੋਈ ਮੌਤ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸੁਣਕੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ। ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਜਗਤ ਦਾ ਸਿਤਾਰਾ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਲਈ ਅਲੋਪ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ।



ਛੋਟੀ ਉਮਰ 'ਚ ਆਪਣੇ ਗੀਤਾਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਿਲਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਜ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਜਵੰਦਾ ਦੀ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਸਦਾ… pic.twitter.com/y3X9kRI8Fx — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 8, 2025

Bhagwant Mann’s Emotional Tribute

In his heartfelt post written in Punjabi, Mann described Jawanda’s demise as a major loss to Punjab’s music community. He wrote, “It is deeply saddening to learn of the passing of renowned Punjabi singer Rajveer Jawanda, who died while undergoing treatment following a horrific road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. A legend of the Punjabi music world has been lost forever. Rajveer Jawanda, who captured the hearts of people at a young age with his melodies, will always resonate with his voice. May Waheguru grant the departed soul rest in His feet and give the family and fans the strength to bear this loss.”

The Chief Minister also shared pictures from the funeral, showing him offering floral tributes alongside locals and fans who had gathered to bid farewell to the popular singer.

Rajvir Jawanda’s Battle After the Accident

Rajvir Jawanda passed away at 10:55 am on Wednesday, October 8, after battling for his life for 11 days. He had been critically injured in a road accident on September 27 near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district while en route to Shimla.

A statement released by Fortis Hospital, Mohali, confirmed, “Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away at 10:55 AM on October 8, 2025, at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was admitted on September 27, 2025, in an extremely critical condition following a road accident that caused severe spinal injuries and brain damage. Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans.”

A Voice That Defined Modern Punjabi Music

Jawanda, known for his chartbusters such as ‘Surname’, ‘Kamla’, ‘Mera Dil’ and ‘Sardari’, was one of the most beloved voices in the Punjabi music industry. Beyond music, he had also ventured into acting, appearing in films like ‘Jind Jaan’, ‘Mindo Taseeldarni’, and ‘Kaka Ji’.

His death has left fans, fellow artists, and the Punjabi entertainment world in mourning, with tributes pouring in from across India and the diaspora.