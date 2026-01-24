Mahesh Babu Praises Priyanka Chopra’s Powerful Performance In The Bluff

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMahesh Babu Praises Priyanka Chopra’s Powerful Performance In The Bluff

Mahesh Babu showers praise on Priyanka Chopra after watching the trailer of her upcoming action thriller The Bluff, calling her uncompromising and formidable.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 03:40 PM (IST)

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu couldn't help but shower praises on Global star Priyanka Chopra after witnessing the recently released trailer of her forthcoming swashbuckler action thriller "The Bluff".

Re-sharing the gripping trailer on social media, Mahesh Babu called his 'Varanasi' co-star 'uncompromising and formidable'.

Wishing the entire team behind "The Bluff", Mahesh Babu penned, "Loved the trailer… @PriyankaChopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again (collision emojis) Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th…(sic)," followed by hug emojis.

Priyanka will be seen essaying the role of Ercell Bodden, a fierce pirate, in her next.

The trailer shows Priyanka as a wounded yet resilient woman who is ready to go to any lengths to protect her child.

Sharing the trailer with the netizens, PeeCee penned, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood. The Bluff is coming to Prime Video February 25.”

Set against the backdrop of the late 1800s, "The Bluff" shares the journey of Ercell Bodden (Played by Priyanka Chopra), a former pirate known by the name of “Bloody Mary.”

Backed by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios along with Amazon MGM Studios, the movie also stars Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Captain Connor’s gold-hungry consigliere, along with Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated next, "Varanasi".

In November, Priyanka called working with Tollywood heartthrobs Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli 'a privilege'.

She posted a string of photos with Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, and Prithviraj on her Instagram and penned, "Working with these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is such a privilege."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra SS Rajamouli Varanasi The Bluff Trailer Priyanka Chopra New Film Mahesh Babu Praise
