Ishaan Khatter’s Reply To Question About His Religion Wins Hearts Online

Actor Ishaan Khatter has won praise on social media after offering a thoughtful and light-hearted response to a fan who asked about his religion during an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. Born to a Muslim mother and a Hindu father, Ishaan has often faced questions about his religious identity, but his latest reply has struck a chord with many online.

Rather than giving a straightforward answer, the actor chose to deliver a message centred on inclusivity, humanity and mutual respect, earning admiration from fans across social media platforms.

Ishaan Khatter’s Reply Wins Hearts

During the AMA session on Instagram, one user asked Ishaan, “What is your religion? I’m really confused.”

Instead of identifying with a single faith, Ishaan responded with a blend of references to different religious traditions, writing, “Jai Jesus, Shri Allah, Holy Spirit Di Fateh.”

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He followed it up with a message that many users described as both meaningful and refreshing: “Nature, kindness, humanity and creation.”

The actor’s response quickly gained attention online, with many praising him for promoting harmony and emphasising values that transcend religious boundaries.

Why Humanity Matters More Than Labels For Ishaan

This is not the first time Ishaan has spoken about religion and identity. In an earlier interview, he explained that although his parents come from different religious backgrounds, he was raised in an environment that encouraged openness and respect for all faiths.

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The actor has previously said that he believes humanity comes before religious labels. He visits temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras, and considers himself fortunate to have grown up in a household that embraced diversity and different cultural traditions.

Ishaan is the son of actress Neelima Azeem and actor Rajesh Khattar. He is also the half-brother of Shahid Kapoor, who is the son of Neelima Azeem and actor Pankaj Kapur.

On the professional front, Ishaan made his acting debut as a child artist in the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! before gaining recognition as a lead actor with Beyond the Clouds. Most recently, he appeared in Homebound alongside Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. While the film was submitted for Oscar consideration, it did not make the final shortlist.