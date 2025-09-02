Veteran actor Dharmendra sent shockwaves through the film industry when he married actress Hema Malini despite already being married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he shared four children—including Bollywood stars Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Without divorcing his first wife, Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema, sparking headlines, debates, and endless curiosity. While their marriage often appeared to be a fairytale romance between two superstars, the reality was far more layered and complicated.

Hema Malini on Her Relationship with Dharmendra’s First Family

In her biography Hema Malini: The Dream Girl, the actress revealed that she had met Prakash Kaur a few times at social gatherings before her wedding. However, after marrying Dharmendra, she never crossed paths with her again—and has never entered Dharmendra’s Juhu bungalow, despite living nearby.

Speaking about the arrangement, Hema Malini shared: “I didn’t want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father, like any father would. I guess I am happy with that.”

In an interview with Lehren, she reflected further: “I am not feeling bad about it, or sulking about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well. Of course, he (Dharmendra) was there, always. No one likes staying away from their spouse, but sometimes circumstances are such that one has to accept the situation.”

The actress also admitted that she holds deep respect for Prakash Kaur and Dharmendra’s first family in her memoir, adding: “Today I am a working woman and I have been able to maintain my dignity because I devoted my life to art and culture. If the situation was slightly different, I wouldn’t be what I am today. Though I have never spoken about Prakash, I respect her a lot. Even my daughters respect Dharamji’s family. The world may want to know every detail about my life, but that is not for others to know. It’s no one’s business.”

When Prakash Kaur Defended Dharmendra

While Dharmendra faced widespread criticism for remarrying, Prakash Kaur—who has always maintained a private life—once defended him publicly.

In a 1981 interview with Stardust, she said: “Why only my husband? Any man would have preferred Hema over me. How dare anyone call my husband a womaniser when half the industry is doing the same thing? He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them.”

She also offered her perspective on Hema Malini: “I can understand what Hema is going through. Even she has to face the world, her relatives, and friends. But if I were in Hema’s place, I would not have done what she did. As a woman, I can understand her feelings. But as a wife and mother, I do not approve of them.”